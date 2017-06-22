The Sun News
Ibadan flood: Oyo govt mulls demolition

— 22nd June 2017

• Over 300 houses affected –NEMA

From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, has said all structures on waterways and floodplains obstructing the free flow of rivers may have to give way, to forestall further loss of lives and property in Ibadan, the state capital.
Ajimobi said this during an on-the-spot assessment of areas affected by flood that submerged some buildings and other valuables in some areas in Ibadan after a five-hour downpour, on Tuesday.
The places visited included Orogun, Shasha Alfonso, Egberi and Oki Rivers in Olodo, and Onipepeye, all within Ibadan
The governor was represented by his deputy, Chief Moses Adeyemo, who was in company with officials of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), led by the Zonal Coordinator (South-West), Mr. Yakubu Sulaimon.
He used the opportunity to admonish residents to desist from bad habits that have been found to cause flooding, noting that the lives of citizens and their property were precious and would be protected by the government. Aside ongoing dredging of river channels, he said other preventive measures would be taken to prevent the ugly experience of the past when flood caused monumental loss of lives and property in Ibadan.
“When the government says don’t build on waterways or river course, some people always say the government is wicked. This (flooding) is the result of disobedience to such directive. Henceforth, we are not going to condone such transgression. All structures on waterways will have to give way. We are not going to open our eyes and allow our people to be victims of any disaster.
“Even, a single soul is very important to us and we are not going to allow lives to be lost to avoidable disasters because we don’t know what such person will become in the future. I sympathise with those that were forced to vacate their homes because of flooding.
“Let me use this opportunity to say that the collapsed bridge at Oki Olodo, in Egbeda Local Government will be rebuilt. In fact, let me say this will happen before the end of the year.”
Ajimobi appealed to residents in the state to comply with building regulations, adding that government would not relent in its sensitisation efforts.
Meanwhile, NEMA has disclosed that more than 300 houses were ravaged by flood on Tuesday morning in different parts of Ibadan, Oyo State capital.
An early morning rain which lasted about five hours wreaked havoc in many parts of the city on Tuesday.
Yakubu made the disclosure in an interview with newsmen in Ibadan during an inspection of the affected areas, led by Otunba Adeyemo.
Some of the affected areas included Wofun and Oki at Olodo, Akobo, Idi-Ape, Gbekuba, Apata, Omi Adio, Orogun and Bodija. Property worth millions of naira were destroyed in many houses submerged by flood.
Elsewhere, Ajimobi received Corps Marshal of the Federal Roads Safety Commission (FRSC), Boboye Oyeyemi, where he called on the commission to develop a database for easy distribution of drivers’ licence throughout the country.
The governor said his administration has put the security of lives and property on the front burner since he came on board, and added that the support and cooperation of citizens were essential for the law enforcement agents to nip crimes in the bud.

 

