The Sun News
Latest
28th February 2018 - US varsity admits owing Nigerian government $202k
28th February 2018 - Trial of Burkina Faso coup plotters adjourned indefinitely
28th February 2018 - Nigeria, Cameroon troops kill 35 Boko Haram insurgents
28th February 2018 - 2019: Delta traditional rulers, group endorse Okowa for second term
28th February 2018 - Arsonists on rampage in Anambra community
28th February 2018 - Gabon: Enugu’s forgotten settlement
28th February 2018 - At last, Ugwuanyi gives Eha Etiti monarch staff of office
28th February 2018 - Day Imo police dropped guns to worship God
28th February 2018 - Pray for return of Dapchi schoolgirls –Aregbesola, Osinbajo’s wife
28th February 2018 - Buhari, Amosun congratulate Kelani at 70
Home / Business / IATA projects 1bn passengers to fly on sustainable aviation fuel flights by 2025

IATA projects 1bn passengers to fly on sustainable aviation fuel flights by 2025

— 27th February 2018

Louis Ibah

The International Air transport Association (IATA), on Tuesday, announced that it has set out a target of ensuring that one billion passengers fly on flights powered by a mix of jet fuel and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) by 2025.

IATA’s Director General and CEO, Mr. Alexandre de Juniac, in a statement to Daily Sun, said a flight completely powered by sustainable fuel has the potential to reduce the carbon emissions of that flight by up to 80 per cent.

“We want 1 billion passengers to have flown on a SAF-blend flight by 2025. That won’t be easy to achieve. We need governments to set a framework to incentivize production of SAF and ensure it is as attractive to produce as automotive biofuels,” said Alexandre de Juniac, IATA’s Director General and CEO.

The push to increase uptake of SAF is being driven by the airline industry’s commitment to achieve carbon-neutral growth from 2020 and to cut net carbon emissions by 50 per cent compared to 2005. A number of airlines, including Cathay Pacific, FedEx Express, JetBlue, Lufthansa, Qantas, and United, have made significant investments by forward-purchasing 1.5 billion gallons of SAF. Airports in Oslo, Stockholm, Brisbane and Los Angeles are already mixing SAF with the general fuel supply. On the present uptake trajectory it is anticipated that half a billion passengers will have flown on a SAF-blend powered flight by 2025.

“But if governments, through effective policy, help the sustainable fuel industry to scale-up its production, it is possible that one billion passengers could experience an SAF flight by 2025. Acknowledging that some sources of biofuels for land transport have been criticized for their environmental credentials, de Juniac emphasized strongly the determination of the industry to only use truly sustainable sources for its alternative fuels.

“The airline industry is clear, united and adamant that we will never use a sustainable fuel that upsets the ecological balance of the planet or depletes its natural resources,” he said.

The steps needed to deliver this include: allowing SAF to compete with automotive biofuels through equivalent or magnified incentives; loan guarantees and capital grants for production facilities; supporting SAF demonstration plants and supply chain research and development; and harmonised transport and energy policies, coordinated with the involvement of agriculture and military departments.

 

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

US varsity admits owing Nigerian government $202k

— 28th February 2018

NAN Alabama State University in the United States has admitted owing the Nigerian government $202,000, being part of the money meant for Nigerian students on scholarship, but mishandled by the university. Thirty six Nigerian students in the school two years ago sued the university accusing it of either misusing or mishandling $800,000 meant for them….

  • Nigeria, Cameroon troops kill 35 Boko Haram insurgents

    — 28th February 2018

    NAN The Nigerian and Cameroonian army have killed 35 Boko Haram terrorists and rescued 603 civilians held hostage. The joint operation was carried out as part of clearance exercise of troops of Operation Lafiya Dole in troubled North East. Col. Onyema Nwachukwu, the Deputy Director Public Relations, Theatre Command Operation of Lafiya Dole, said on…

  • 2019: Delta traditional rulers, group endorse Okowa for second term

    — 28th February 2018

    Paul Osuyi, Asaba ABOUT 60 traditional rulers from Delta North Senatorial District have passed a vote of confidence in the administration of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, endorsing him for second term in office. The was as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members urged him to formally declare his intention to seek second term in 2019. At…

  • Pray for return of Dapchi schoolgirls –Aregbesola, Osinbajo’s wife

    — 28th February 2018

    Clement Adeyi, Osogbo Vice President’s wife, Dolapo Osinbajo and Governor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun State have called on Nigerians to pray for the safe return of the 110 girls abducted by Boko Haram insurgents from Government Girls Science and Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe State, last Monday. The duo spoke at the opening ceremony of a…

  • Buhari, Amosun congratulate Kelani at 70

    — 28th February 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja; Laide Raheem, Abeokuta President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated renowned movie producer, filmmaker and photographer, Tunde Kelani, on his 70th birthday. The president commended Kelani’s uncanny story telling skills and his ability to breathe life into scripts and translate literature to movies, thereby, enhancing understanding of the rich cultural heritage of the country…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share