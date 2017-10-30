IAEA chief seeks increase nuclear power use for energy needs

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director-General, Yukiya Amano, on Monday, called for an increase in the use of nuclear power to provide the world’s energy needs.

Amano made the call at the IAEA ministerial conference on nuclear power in United Arab Emirates.

He said:“more use of nuclear power will also be needed to provide the steady supply of electricity to power modern economies if countries are to meet the goals of greenhouse gas emissions they have set for themselves in the Paris Agreement.”

The three-day international ministerial conference sponsored by the IAEA started in Abu Dhabi is to discuss the role of nuclear energy in the 21st century.

“Clearly the pace of construction of new nuclear power plants needs to be stepped up if the world’s energy needs as well as climate change goals are to be met.

“There are now 448 nuclear power reactors in operation in 30 countries, and 57 reactors are under construction, mostly in Asia.

“Around 30 counties are interested in nuclear power,” Amano added.

The Paris climate deal was adopted within the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change in December 2015 and came into force in November 2016.

The accord which is focused on reduction of greenhouse gas emissions has been signed by more than 190 countries and ratified by 169. (NAN)