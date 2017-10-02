The Sun News
2nd October 2017 - IAAF announces 20 nominees for World Athlete of the Year awards
2nd October 2017 - Police deny robbery attack on Shoprite in Delta
2nd October 2017 - Nigeria’s beach volleyball teams invited for qualifiers in Sierra Leone
2nd October 2017 - AfDB to promote remittances into Africa to boost economic growth
2nd October 2017 - Nigeria’s EGMONT exit, setback for anti-graft war -Dogara
2nd October 2017 - Bishop Kukah tasks Nigerians on change of attitude
2nd October 2017 - Expert advises Nigerians against archaic anti-menstruation beliefs
2nd October 2017 - NJC sacks Zamfara judge, probes 15 others
2nd October 2017 - ISIS claims Vegas shooter one of its “soldiers”, FBI says no known connection
2nd October 2017 - Myanmar, Bangladesh agree on Rohingya repatriation
IAAF announces 20 nominees for World Athlete of the Year awards

2nd October 2017

The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) on Monday released a list of 20 athletes nominated for the 2017 World Athlete of the Year awards.

“The IAAF is pleased to confirm a list of 10 men and 10 women nominees who were selected by an international panel of athletics experts, comprising representatives from all six continental areas of the IAAF.

“This week marks the opening of the voting process for the 2017 World Athletes of the Year, ahead of the IAAF Athletics Awards 2017, scheduled for Monaco on Nov. 24,’’ the world athletics ruling body said in a statement.

It listed the male nominees to include Mutaz Barshim of Qatar, Elijah Manangoi of Kenya, Pawel Fajdek of Poland, Mohamed Farah of Great Britain and Sam Kendricks of the U.S.

The rest are Luvo Manyonga of South Africa, Omar McLeod of Jamaica, Christian Taylor of the U.S., Wayde van Niekerk of South Africa and Johannes Vetter of Germany.

The female nominees include Almaz Ayana of Ethiopia, Maria Lasitskene who is an Authorised Neutral Athlete (ANA), Hellen Obiri of Kenya, Sally Pearson of Australia and Sandra Perkovic of Croatia.

Others are Brittney Reese of the U.S., Caster Semenya of South Africa, Ekaterini Stefanidi of Greece, Nafissatou Thiam of Belgium and Anita Wlodarczyk of Poland.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a three-way voting process will determine the finalists.

The IAAF Council and the IAAF Family will cast their votes by email, while fans can vote online via the IAAF’s social media platforms.

Individual graphics for each nominee will be posted on social media platforms facebook and twitter later this week, with a “like’’ or “favourite’’ counting as one vote.

The IAAF Council’s vote will count for 50 per cent of the result, while the IAAF Family’s votes and the public votes will each count for 25 per cent of the final result.

NAN reports that voting will close on Oct. 16, with three men and three women finalists to be announced by the IAAF at the conclusion of the voting process

The male and female World Athletes of the Year will be announced live on stage at the IAAF Athletics Awards 2017.(NAN)

Police deny robbery attack on Shoprite in Delta

— 2nd October 2017

From Paul Osuyi, Asaba DELTA State Police Command has debunked rumours of robbery attack on the Asaba Mall which has the popular Shoprite as one of its numerous tenants. Asaba Mall officially opened for business in November, 2016 when Governor Ifeanyi Okowa commissioned the complex. But there was apprehension on Monday among residents of the…

  • AfDB to promote remittances into Africa to boost economic growth

    — 2nd October 2017

    Africa Development Bank (AfDB) would promote remittances into Africa from its Diaspora community to boost the region’s economic growth, Gabriel Negatu, the bank’s Director General for East Africa Regional Centre, said. Negatu said this in Nairobi on Monday during the AfDB Business Opportunity Seminar. He added that the bank was working with national governments to…

  • Nigeria’s EGMONT exit, setback for anti-graft war -Dogara

    — 2nd October 2017

      From Kemi Yesufu, Abuja Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara has described the suspension of Nigeria from the EGMONT group as a major setback to the federal government’s fight against corruption. The Speaker however assured that the National Assembly is working towards ensuring that the suspension placed on Nigeria is lifted within…

  • Bishop Kukah tasks Nigerians on change of attitude

    — 2nd October 2017

    The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto, Most Rev. Hassan Kukah, on Monday urged Nigerians to make up their minds to develop good attitudes to promote good governance and peaceful coexistence. Kukah made the call on Monday at `The Platform Nigeria’ powered by the Covenant Christian Centre, Lagos. The Platform is an evangelistic tool. The theme of…

  • NJC sacks Zamfara judge, probes 15 others

    — 2nd October 2017

      The National Judicial Council (NJC) has at its 83rd meeting constituted 15 committees to investigate various allegations in the petitions written against 15 judicial officers, including two chief judges. NJC also admitted a letter from the Zamfara State Government approving the recommendation of the NJC for the compulsory removal of Justice Musa Ibrahim Anka…

