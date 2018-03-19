I8 die in Lagos-Ibadan expressway crashes

A fatal accident yesterday evening, along Lagos–Ibadan Expressway left 18 passengers dead, and a survivor with injuries.

The accident, which occurred around 6:30pm, at the Alapako corridor of the expressway, involved a Nissan Xterra Sport Utility Vehicle marked KJA 278 DS, an unmarked Ford and a bus with registration number GGE 873 XU.

Operatives of the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps(TRACE) and the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) were sighted evacuating victims, clearing obstructions caused by wreckage and direct traffic.

TRACE Public Relations Officer, Babatunde Akinbiyi, confirmed the accident and attributed it to reckless overtaking.

Akinbiyi added that TRACE operatives have taken the remains of the dead to the FOS mortuary, Ipara-Remo, in Ogun State.