The Sun News
Latest
21st January 2018 - I worked for my PhD in NOUN, says Obasanjo 
21st January 2018 - Stop the killings, respect sanctity of life, The Sun MD pleads
21st January 2018 - CHAN 2018: E/Guinea coach warns Eagles
21st January 2018 - Arsenal offers €50m for Aubameyang
21st January 2018 - NPFL: Nasarawa targets Sunshine to make hay
21st January 2018 - EPL: Chelsea, Arsenal go goalwire
21st January 2018 - Neymar out of PSG trip to Lyon
21st January 2018 - Heartland’s barrack: Why I have remained a Naze millionaire –Ubido
21st January 2018 - ABIGAIL 08141352541
21st January 2018 - My father’s accomplishments inspired my foray into politics, Ekwueme’s daughter
Home / National / I worked for my PhD in NOUN, says Obasanjo 

I worked for my PhD in NOUN, says Obasanjo 

— 21st January 2018

From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Former Nigerian President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, yesterday, responded to criticisms that he was given preferential treatment while pursuing his academic career at the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) based on his social status.  

Responding to the criticism at the institution’s 7th convocation ceremony held in Abuja, he dismissed the insinuation as unfounded, adding that he had at the entry point requested that he should be allowed to pass through the process without fear or favour. So far, Obasanjo is the first PhD graduate of the NOUN. He was honored with doctorate degree in Christian theology yesterday.   

His words: “I requested that I should not be given any special privilege or recognition as a former Nigerian President. My reason was because I wanted to pass through the system like every other student and I am proud that I did that with all diligence.” 

“I carried my NOUN bag like every other student. I attended classes and wrote my exams like every other student. Most helpful was the learners’ support services which I maximized just like every other eligible student.”

“My teachers and supervisors were firm, strict and ensured that I diligently passed through the process.” 

Recalling his research experience, he said his field work had afforded him the opportunity to appreciate the socio-economic realities confronting the people of the North-east. “Most instructive was my field work in the northeast. It exposed me to the true state of the geopolitical zone.  I had the privilege to interact with people of different strata and they spoke candidly to me on the state of things there.”

“The experience I gathered from there enriched my knowledge and my position on any socio-economic/political discussions of the region. It made me to understand that poverty is not our lot or that of anyone but as a result of the conscious or unconscious decisions made by our leaders,” he submitted.

The former president, therefore, used the occasion to call on the electorate to make good choice of leaders that would pull Nigeria out of poverty and underdevelopment in the 2019 general elections.  

President Muhammadu Buhari, who was represented by the Executive Secretary, National Universities Commission (NUC), Prof. Rasheed Abubakar, urged the institution to strengthen its learner’s support system for effective service delivery. He also congratulated Obasanjo for the success of his academic programme, describing him as a role model. 

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

MIDNIGHT,Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate. Shrink your Enlarged Prostrate Here!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

I worked for my PhD in NOUN, says Obasanjo 

— 21st January 2018

From Fred Ezeh, Abuja Former Nigerian President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, yesterday, responded to criticisms that he was given preferential treatment while pursuing his academic career at the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) based on his social status.   Responding to the criticism at the institution’s 7th convocation ceremony held in Abuja, he dismissed the…

  • Stop the killings, respect sanctity of life, The Sun MD pleads

    — 21st January 2018

    By Sunday Ani Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief of The Sun Publishing Limited, Mr. Eric Osagie has appealed to Nigerians, irrespective of tribe, religion or language to respect the sanctity of life and stop bloodshed in the country. He made the appeal yesterday in Lagos, when the management and staff of The Sun as well as their friends…

  • CHAN 2018: E/Guinea coach warns Eagles

    — 21st January 2018

    • Underrate us at your own peril George Aluo Equatorial Guinea may have been eliminated from the on going Morocco 2018 African Nations Championship, but her coach Rodolfo Bodipo is still talking tough ahead of the final group game against Nigeria on Tuesday. Bodipo whose side lost 0-3 to Libya and 0-1 to Rwanda to…

  • My father’s accomplishments inspired my foray into politics, Ekwueme’s daughter

    — 21st January 2018

    Mrs Alexandria Onyemelukwu, the eldest daughter of a former Vice-President, Dr Alex Ekwueme, on Friday night described the deceased politician as a caring but disciplined father. Onyemelukwu gave the description in Lagos at the “Night of Tributes and Music” organised as part of funeral programmes of Ekwueme. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that…

  • 8 unique health benefits of green beans

    — 21st January 2018

    Enyeribe Ejiogu  ([email protected]) Go to any market in the urban areas across Nigeria, you find green beans on sale. It is used to garnish fired rice. Recent research has identified vital health benefits of green beans. Some of the benefits include the reduced risk of heart disease and colon cancer, as well as an improved regulation…

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-rr', container: 'taboola-right-rail-article-thumbnails', placement: 'Right Rail Article Thumbnails', target_type: 'mix' });

Archive

January 2018
S M T W T F S
« Dec    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share