I won’t support el-Rufai’s re-election bid, Sen. Hunkuyi vows

Sola Ojo, Kaduna

The Senator representing Kaduna North in the upper chamber of the National Assembly, Suleiman Othman Hunkuyi, on Thursday, vowed not to support Governor Nasir el-Rufai re-election bid over what he described as anti-people’s policies.

Sen. Hunkuyi’s position seems to be in support of his colleague representing Kaduna Central, Sen. Shehu Sani, who are all elected on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC), in 2015.

Hunkuyi, who is a convener of a campaign called “Thunb Down Revolution” said he would not support the $350 million loan of the state government when the purpose was not clearly stated.

Already, political atmosphere in the state has been ignited with varying campaigns in favour and against the leadership of Governor el-Rufai with political thugs allegedly having field days.

There are heavyweight political figures in attendance including former commissioners, permanent secretaries, APC leaders, where Hunkuyi made the promise.

Details later …