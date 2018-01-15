I won’t shield any criminal – Buhari assures
— 15th January 2018
Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja
President Muhammadu Buhari has assured the leadership of Benue State that he would not shield or protect any criminal who maimed and killed the people in any part of the state and the entire country.
This was even as he has ordered the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, to arrest and prosecute the perpetrators of the recent killings in Benue State.
The president said this at a meeting with leaders of thought from Benue State over the recent killings in the state by suspected Fulani herdsmen.
On his part Governor Samuel Ortom has said even though he now understands the difference between colony and ranching, but Benue State does not have 10,000 hectares the Federal Government was requesting for the establishment of colonies for cattle rearing.
Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh, who is a Benue indigenes, however, has been busing explaining the need for colonies that would solve the continued herdsmen/farmers conflict in parts of the country.
Governor Ortom, while reiterating that his administration did not arm militias, however, described the allegations as ‘diversionary’ that was meant to turn facts to fiction in the matter.
The only criminal terrorists in this territory of the natives are fulani criminal terrorists hidden under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria with their brainwashed illiterate fools nickname military, police etc. which must be erased in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives, their criminal terrorists nickname herdsmen, their illiterate criminal leader who call himself sultan, emirs, caliphate, emirates, collaborators etc. also. God Is With Us!!!
medicin\e after dead. tell PMB to start arresting his herdmen’s brothers before anyone will listen to him. for him not to be in the mass burial of those innocent children of this nation, he is not fit to be a good father. when his son had a little accident, he took him few second and his wife to visit hospital. what a shame in his leadership. very soon they will go there for their campaingn. how I wish the soul and the spirit of those innocent children will rise up and give them a dirty slap.
Even if you have 10, 000 hectares of land in Benue would you have given for the colony idea? How many of the Northern states have provided even 500acre for this purpose? Is it not obvious that the region with the highest land mass in Nigeria is the North? The best way forward is for the Fulani herdsmen (through their callous and blood thirsty Miyetti Allah group) to rent land in due season for cattle grazing in any and every where from the Middle belt, South South, South West and South East. They should immediately leave the land on expiration of their land leases. All this shout about anti grazing law is at best shouting wolf where there is none. We know many states that have refused land for building of churches even when these states have no law established in support of their actions and then other states are being asked to provide thousands of hectares of land so that animals will graze or if not, men, women and children will die. What a country.