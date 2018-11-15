Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Benue State, Barr. Emmanuel Jime, has said that if he is elected as Governor in 2019, he would not reveal the anti-open grazing law.

The Managing Director of Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) who made the promise yesterday at the Synod of the NKST Church, in Gboko, stated that he would rather retain and strengthen the law as governor.

He described as ‘baseless’, the rumour that he is being pushed forward by the Federal Government to repeal and re-enact a weaker version of the Open-Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law to allow herdsmen operate freely in Benue.

The APC governorship hopeful also promised to partner the federal government to develop a Free Trade Zone in Benue, build key roads and invest substantially in healthcare and Education.

While lamenting that many politicians were paying lip service to development in the face of abject poverty and a stark absence of basic amenities, the governorship hopeful promised that if elected, he would return Benue to its days of glory and put it on the path of rapid growth in all areas.