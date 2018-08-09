– The Sun News
I won't protect ethnic, sectional interests, Ag. DSS DG
Seiyefa

I won’t protect ethnic, sectional interests, Ag. DSS DG

— 9th August 2018

Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Newly-appointed acting Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Matthew Seiyefa, has promised to reposition the services in line with the global best practices, assuring that he would not protect any ethnic and sectional interest.

He spoke during his maiden press conference at the headquarters of the service, in Abuja, on Thursday, assuring that he would review all the human rights abuse cases and correct the negative perceptions about the Service.

Seiyefa, who insisted that his legal background would help him for the  task ahead and to restore the confidence of Nigerians back into the Service, maintained  that he would not be intimidated, just as he promised to prioritise intelligence gathering and interagency corporation and collaborations.

Details later…

