I won't leave PDP again – Atiku Abubakar

NAN

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on Thursday said he would not defect from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) anymore, even if he failed to secure the party’s presidential ticket.

Atiku Abubakar stated this in Minna while addressing party supporters at the PDP headquarters.

He, however, expressed optimism of winning  the presidential ticket of the party if a level-playing ground was provided.

Abubakar called on the leadership of the party to  demonstrate high sense of political maturity  in conducting free, fair  and transparent presidential primaries.

He said that such political commitment would boost the party’s chances in the presidential election.

” I am ever ready to work towards the success of the party if level-playing ground is provided during the party primaries .

” Whether I become the presidential candidate or not, I want to assure you that I will always discharge my obligations to ensure the  success of  the polls,” he said.

He explained that all the presidential aspirants met with the National Working Committee of the party  on Wednesday where they later signed an affirmation to support whoever emerged as the party’s flag bearer.

He said he was ready to align with the decision.

He said he was in Niger to solicit the support of party members, especially delegates to the forthcoming convention to actualise his aspiration.

