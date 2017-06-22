The Sun News
Latest
22nd June 2017 - Los Angeles to rename road after Obama
22nd June 2017 - Man wears mum’s cloth to office over hot temperature
22nd June 2017 - I won’t allow a poor man manage America’s economy – Trump
22nd June 2017 - Abbas wants war with Israel, Israeli Defence minister alleges
22nd June 2017 - Mali government delays constitutional referendum
22nd June 2017 - LMC to honour late Emeteole during NPFL Match Day 26 fixtures
22nd June 2017 - World population to reach 9.8 billion in 2050
22nd June 2017 - Expect killer heat this year – UN warns
22nd June 2017 - ITF trains 3,000 youths in 18 vocational trades, crafts
22nd June 2017 - Angola’s capital, Luanda world’s most expensive city, Lagos 29th
Home / Cover / National / I won’t allow a poor man manage America’s economy – Trump

I won’t allow a poor man manage America’s economy – Trump

— 22nd June 2017

United States President Donald Trump said he would not want a poor person in charge of the economy, as he defended his cabinet, which is thought to be the wealthiest in the country’s history.

“Somebody said, ‘Why did you appoint a rich person to be in charge of the economy?’” he told supporters at rally in Iowa.

“So I said …. because that’s the kind of thinking we want… because they’re representing the country.”

Making a particular reference to Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, a billionaire former investor, Trump said:, “They don’t want the money. And they had to give up a lot to take up these jobs.”

Trump, himself a billionaire, went on to refer to Gary Cohn, his chief economic advisor.

“This is the president of Goldman Sachs. Smart. Having him represent us, he went from massive paydays to peanuts, to little tiny … I’m waiting for them to accuse him of wanting that little amount of money.

“These are people that are great, brilliant business minds, and that’s what we need, that’s what we have to have so the world doesn’t take advantage of us.

“We can’t have the world taking advantage of us any more. And I love all people, rich or poor, but in those particular positions I just don’t want a poor person.

“Does that make sense? Does that make sense?

“If you insist I’ll do it but I like it better this way, right?”

Trump’s Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos is also a billionaire heiress, while Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, the former boss of oil giant Exxon, is thought to be worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

Other rich appointees include Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, a former hedge fund manager, and Housing Secretary Ben Carson, who made his fortune selling books on his career in medicine and his political ideas. (NAN)

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Los Angeles to rename road after Obama

— 22nd June 2017

Rodeo Road in Los Angeles will soon be named as Barack Obama Boulevard. The president of the Los Angeles City Council said he has introduced a motion to rename the street in the city after the former US President. Councilman Herb J. Wesson Jr. announced the initiative on his twitter account, saying that he wanted…

Share

  • Man wears mum’s cloth to office over hot temperature

    — 22nd June 2017

    A call centre worker Joey Barge has adopted a new dress code for himself after he wore his mum’s dress to office following the astronomical rise in temperature in UK. Temperatures have soared across the country this week and hit highs of 34C in London yesterday causing Barge to go to work with a smart…

    Share

  • I won’t allow a poor man manage America’s economy – Trump

    — 22nd June 2017

    United States President Donald Trump said he would not want a poor person in charge of the economy, as he defended his cabinet, which is thought to be the wealthiest in the country’s history. “Somebody said, ‘Why did you appoint a rich person to be in charge of the economy?’” he told supporters at rally…

    Share

  • Abbas wants war with Israel, Israeli Defence minister alleges

    — 22nd June 2017

    Israel’s defence minister, on Thursday, accused Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas of trying to spark a fresh conflict between the Jewish state and Abbas’s longtime rivals Hamas. Avigdor Lieberman said Abbas, head of the secular Fatah movement that rules the occupied West Bank, was trying to increase tensions by cutting payments for electricity and other services…

    Share

  • Mali government delays constitutional referendum

    — 22nd June 2017

    The Malian government has decided to delay the July 9 referendum on constitutional amendments that would reinforce presidential powers and create new regions. An accord was signed in 2015 with northern separatists to that effect. The changes have been the subject of protests in the capital Bamako and more marches were set for Thursday across…

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share