The Governor of Benue, Samuel Ortom has declared that he would prefer to lose the next February governorship election than win it through violence.

The governor urged politicians in the state to eschew violence in the run-up to the 2019 general elections.

Ortom said this on Thursday at St Vincent De Paul Quasi Parish, Aliade, near the capital of Makurdi, during a funeral mass for late Emmanuel Ayargwer, a retired magistrate.

Ortom said it is unnecessary to spill blood for any office because power belongs to God, who gives it to whomever He wills.

He said that the people of the state are resolved in the implementation of the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law 2017.

The Governor stressed that Benue people are not against any group but are against the destruction of their crops by herders, hence the need for ranching.

Ortom requested for more prayers for continued peace as the 2019 elections approached.

He prayed God to grant the deceased eternal rest and the bereaved family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

The younger brother of the deceased and former state Deputy Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Tsetim Ayargwer, expressed the family’s appreciation to Ortom.

He also thanked the Knights of St John’s International and political associates for their support to the family in its time of grief.

The Parish Priest of St. Vincent De Paul Quasi Parish Aliade, Rev. Fr Alexander Iorhuna, enjoined Christians to be true Apostles of Christ by living according to His teachings in order to make heaven after death.