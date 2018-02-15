I will make Osun El dorado – Oni

A gubernatorial aspirant in Osun State, on the platform of Democratic People Party (DPP), Prince Ayodeji Eniola Oni, has said that he would make the state an investors’ haven if elected in the September, 2018 election.

He advised the people to embrace new breed politicians like him under a fresh party like DPP, which has done a lot of underground spade works about how to move the state forward.

Oni, an indigene of Ede, affirmed that he was more than ready to make the state an El dorado, through his wide ranging connections with chambers of commerce in Nigeria and Cote D’voire.

He said the state required the selfless service of people with good heart, stating that he has learnt a lot from the Late Senator Isiaka Adeleke, under whom he served political tutelage.

He promised to take Osun to the next level: “DPP is a radical departure from other party, as its hallmark is grassroots penetration with the peasants as its target.

“We will pursue agrarian revolution to make the people of Osun State self reliant and self sufficient in food production. It is also our conviction that there are enough natural resources in Osun State, waiting to be tapped, which would be looked into and such resources used to raise the internal revenue of the state, in addition to establishment of cottage industries to stop rural-urban drift by young school leavers, thereby minimizing the urge for white collar jobs.”

He said his wealth of experience and fear of God will come in handy in the performance of his exalted responsibilities if elected.

He promised an all participatory and home grown government that will boost the economy of Osun State