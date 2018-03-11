I will eradicate poverty when I return to power- Oni

Assures party will reign supreme

Wole Balogun, Ado Eloto

A leading aspirant in the July 14 gubernatorial election under the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State, Chief Segun Oni, has assured party faithfuls that party supremacy would decide the person to be given the nod to fly the party’s ticket.

Oni spoke at Efon-Alaaye and Ekiti West local government areas of the state as part of his tour across the 16 council areas in a bid to galvanise support for his gubernatorial aspiration.

“You will be the ones to pick your representatives when I become the governor. We shall restore the old order. appointees shall be loyal to the elders of the party,” he said.

Oni assured the delegates of his continued support for the party structure and promised that his government would be that of APC, by APC and for APC, but with a caution that, “whoever doesn’t work with you cannot eat with you, though, they might eat after you if there is left-over.

“This is APC government and please, let your mind be at rest. We will eradicate poverty by empowering our youths in whatever things they choose to do. I am not happy seeing our youths in this condition because we cannot say the state is good when the youths are not good.

“When the youths are good, the state will be good and individual homes will be good,” he said.

Each local government executives and delegates gave a rousing welcome to Chief Segun Oni and his entourage at the entrance to each of the towns visited.

They assured him of their support and reiterated their resolve to back his aspiration to ensure that he emerged the party’s flag bearer, saying that he was the only one who can salvage the party.

A former House of Representatives member in the last Assembly, Hon. Oyetunde Ojo, thanked the party executives and delegates for coming out en masse to receive Oni and his team and urged them to support and vote for him to pick the ticket of the party at the primaries.

Ojo, who doubles as the Campaign Council Chairman, welcomed the aspirant and assured him of maximum votes from the local government.

He said: “Chief Segun Oni believes in party supremacy and won’t put PDP members in his cabinet as it is been rumoured by some of our party aspirants who believed that the best way to getting to the hearts of the party members is by maintaining that Oni still mingles with the PDP, the party he helped send into extinction.

“The extension you enjoyed today as delegates, Chief Segun Oni is the brain behind it and if he would put PDP in his cabinet, as rumoured by some people, he won’t ensure that kind of process.”

“Efon is my home and we have researched well, the artisans, civil servants and the general people are yearning for Segun Oni. Let’s listen to them,” Ojo said.

The Chairman of the APC in Efon Local Government Area, Deji Oguntuase said, “the person who can save us from the current misrule of the PDP is Chief Segun Oni.

“I have been hearing that Hon Oyetunde Ojo is with Segun Oni, but now I can confirm it. Hon Ojo has been so good and helpful to the people of Efon local government at large and this is an additional bonus for Chief Segun Oni in the local government, “he said.

Meanwhile, in Ekiti West Local Government Area, the party Chairman, Ibiloye Ogunyemi who could not hide his reservation over the maltreatment melted out to party members in years, charged the aspirant over members’ welfare.

He said, “We party members have been suffering for three years, and thank God, you are coming out at this period. Please take care of party members because we know you are the next governor.”

Also, former Deputy Speaker of the House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Gbenga Odebunmi, gave his testimonies about Oni, saying that he is proud to associate with him.

In his words, ”We should not be afraid or entertain fear from the people saying PDP will take control of the Party the moment Chief Segun Oni becomes the governor because nothing of such will happen. What I know and is applicable is that, PDP cannot take my and your positions when he becomes the governor.”