Gov. Mohammed Bindow of Adamawa on Monday said he would remain in APC for the rest of his political career.

Bindow made the clarification at an extraordinary State Executive Council (SEC) meeting held in Yola.

He said that his support for the re-election bid of President Muhammadu Buhari would make him not to leave APC to another party.

“I believe in the APC and President Muhammadu Buhari administration so much that I will remain in the APC for the rest of my political career,” he said.

Bindow called on all APC members in the state to remain loyal to him and to support the administration for its transformation.

The governor said that President Buhari meant well for the country, adding that his administration had given optimism to the North east and the state in particular.

There were rumours from some sections of the media that Bindow was about to defect to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party.

The extraordinary SEC meeting was attended by commissioners, permanent secretaries, deputy permanent secretaries, special advisers,and chairmen of local government areas, among critical stakeholders in the state.