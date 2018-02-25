I was ordained pastor at 16 by Archbishop Idahosa – Pastor Iferi-Chukwuemeka

Eunice Iferi-Chukwuemeka is the wife of Apostle Kenneth Chukwuemeka of Winning Power Ministries International. She has an NGO called ‘Stop Hurting People Foundation’, an organization that takes care of people who are hurt. The NGO picks young men and prostitutes from the streets and rehabilitates them. They also take care of orphans and widows. At the recent youth employment programme of the NGO, she spoke with Sunday Sun about her firsts.

Your first day as a pastor?

It was at the ordination of the first Church of God Mission Church in Akwa Ibom. I was just 16 years old then. Papa Benson Archbishop Idahosa came to inaugurate it and that was my first day as an ordained pastor. He ordained me and I preached. I was nervous. I planted the first branch of Church of God Mission in Akwa Ibom State.

Recently when the church became a Bishopry they called me to find out how the church was born and all the details. I took Church of God Mission as a teenager to Akwa Ibom State when I was in the University. I didn’t have stage fright because I had been preaching at the age of 12. I have a father who already taught us how to speak to the public. I may have had a stage fright from the age of 12 when I spoke in church as a Christian but I didn’t notice it. The fright I really had was at age 16 because Papa Idahosa was sitting there.

Your first TV program?

It is called Destiny Moment with Eunice. I was scared to my bone the first day. The guest I had that day was already a guru on TV matters. I invited him on the show, but by the time I saw his CV I was just struck with some fear. I just didn’t know how to compose myself and it was so bad because he was a man. I was obviously uncomfortable. My worry was whether my production was good because he was a guru in TV.

First marriage

My first marriage was beautiful, excellent and perfect. It was like heaven. I lost him after nine and half years.

First pregnancy

It was in 1993. I didn’t feel happy because we were not ready for the pregnancy. We planned to get pregnant in 1999 because that was the promise my husband gave my parents before he married me. He was 26, I was 21 and they thought we were too young to marry. My husband promised my parents we will not have a baby until 1999. Somehow, I had a fever and went to a doctor. The doctor said, ‘Congrats Madam, you are pregnant.’ I started crying. I parked my car in the north, and instead of walking to my car I started walking to the east until somebody from the church saw me. I had to turn back to where my car was. I went home and continued crying. When my husband saw the pregnancy paper, he was so excited. I felt betrayed because it meant he didn’t care about the promise he gave my parents that we would start having babies in 1999. It took me three months to come to terms with the pregnancy. Today, that was one of the best things that have happened to me. The baby is 22 years, she’s a graduate now and studying for the Master’s degree in the United Kingdom

How was your first day of marriage to Apostle Chukwuemeka?

First day as his wife was beautiful. That was in 2012. Each time I moved from one point of the house to the other, he looked at me and said ‘my wife’. For the whole of that one week, he never called me honey like he calls me now. He just kept calling me my wife, my wife. As if to make it register in my head that I had become his wife. Then, I would turn and call him my husband.

First car?

It was one lovely Mercedes coupe.

First pets?

I never liked pets. What I call pets are not animals, they are flowers. I don’t play with my flower vases. I can spend money on my flowers.

First trip abroad.

I was a teenager. I traveled to Jacksonville, Florida, the United States of America, on holidays with my parents.