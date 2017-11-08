I was never attacked in my constituency, says Hon. Kurfi

Deputy Chairman, House Committee on Petroleum Resources Downstream,
Danlami Mohammed Kurfi, has denied reports about an attack on his
convoy during his visit to his constituency.
The lawmaker representing Dutsin-ma/Kurfi Federal Constituency of
Katsina State on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC) who
was attending a function when the said incident occurred said there
was no iota of truth in the report that he was attacked by irate
youths even as he called for immediate retraction of the report.
Kurfi said in a statement signed by his media aide, Alhaji Abdullahi
Isa that the rumoured attack was the handiwork of his political rivals
who he defeated during the last election in the state.
“You might have read on the social media platform about some lies,
deceptions and propaganda sponsored against Hon. Danlami Mohammed
Kurfi in his constituency recently. This is purely the handiwork of
his political detractors and they have failed in their ploy. The truth
is that he was never attacked in his constituency, this never happened
and will never happen. He is a politician loved by many because of his
people-oriented representation, and he consistently enjoys cordial
relationship with his constituents. This is a relationship he has
sustained for more than two years since his inception to the National
Assembly.
“The place was very rowdy with many people displaying posters of
their favourite aspirants for 2019 for different elective positions.
It is true that he was in Kurfi and other parts of his constituency
recently but he wasn’t attacked by anybody. Nobody attacked him. His
constituents are peace-loving people, Hon. Danlami Mohammed Kurfi
would neither be distracted nor succumb to the antics of political
detractors. He is committed to proactive representation of his people
and will work for their upliftment by pursuing development programmes
in the interest of the constituency and nation at large,” Isa said.
He, however, acknowledged that some “bad elements” among the youths
accused the lawmaker of bias in the sharing of job opportunities.
“Those behind such erroneous insinuations wanted to use religion to
cause trouble and it will never work. It is on record that Hon.
Danlami Mohammed Kurfi gave out about 25 slots of job offer (10 slots
at teachers board and 15 slots at federal university) and some
disgruntled elements claimed the sharing did not favour the Darika
sect. Those behind this are not fair to him because as a lawmaker he
treats everyone equally irrespective of their sect. And so the matter
that he favoured Izala sect and don’t favour the Darika sect does not
arise at all,” he said.
