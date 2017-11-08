I was never attacked in my constituency, says Hon. Kurfi

Deputy Chairman, House Committee on Petroleum Resources Downstream,

Danlami Mohammed Kurfi, has denied reports about an attack on his

convoy during his visit to his constituency.

The lawmaker representing Dutsin-ma/Kurfi Federal Constituency of

Katsina State on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC) who

was attending a function when the said incident occurred said there

was no iota of truth in the report that he was attacked by irate

youths even as he called for immediate retraction of the report.

Kurfi said in a statement signed by his media aide, Alhaji Abdullahi

Isa that the rumoured attack was the handiwork of his political rivals

who he defeated during the last election in the state.

“You might have read on the social media platform about some lies,

deceptions and propaganda sponsored against Hon. Danlami Mohammed

Kurfi in his constituency recently. This is purely the handiwork of

his political detractors and they have failed in their ploy. The truth

is that he was never attacked in his constituency, this never happened

and will never happen. He is a politician loved by many because of his

people-oriented representation, and he consistently enjoys cordial

relationship with his constituents. This is a relationship he has

sustained for more than two years since his inception to the National

Assembly.

“The place was very rowdy with many people displaying posters of

their favourite aspirants for 2019 for different elective positions.

It is true that he was in Kurfi and other parts of his constituency

recently but he wasn’t attacked by anybody. Nobody attacked him. His

constituents are peace-loving people, Hon. Danlami Mohammed Kurfi

would neither be distracted nor succumb to the antics of political

detractors. He is committed to proactive representation of his people

and will work for their upliftment by pursuing development programmes

in the interest of the constituency and nation at large,” Isa said.

He, however, acknowledged that some “bad elements” among the youths

accused the lawmaker of bias in the sharing of job opportunities.

“Those behind such erroneous insinuations wanted to use religion to

cause trouble and it will never work. It is on record that Hon.

Danlami Mohammed Kurfi gave out about 25 slots of job offer (10 slots

at teachers board and 15 slots at federal university) and some

disgruntled elements claimed the sharing did not favour the Darika

sect. Those behind this are not fair to him because as a lawmaker he

treats everyone equally irrespective of their sect. And so the matter

that he favoured Izala sect and don’t favour the Darika sect does not

arise at all,” he said.