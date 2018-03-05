The Sun News
Latest
5th March 2018 - I was misunderstood on ‘third term parable’ for Ajimobi –Olubadan
5th March 2018 - Daily Independent’s Abuja bureau chief still in DSS detention
5th March 2018 - Amosun, Dickson, PDP salute Obasanjo at 81
5th March 2018 - NASS’ll pass NFIU bill this week, says Saraki
5th March 2018 - 2019: PDP govs converge on Gombe
5th March 2018 - Ikpeazu: Nkire condemns threat by Ngwa group 
5th March 2018 - Buhari to attend Ghana’s 61st independence anniversary
5th March 2018 - Why we removed presidential term limits –China
5th March 2018 - Italians go to poll
5th March 2018 - Underage voters: INEC threatening democracy –PDP
Home / National / I was misunderstood on ‘third term parable’ for Ajimobi –Olubadan

I was misunderstood on ‘third term parable’ for Ajimobi –Olubadan

— 5th March 2018

Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso I, has said he spoke in parable which was largely misunderstood when he remarked, last Thursday, that Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, deserves third term; if not for constitutional impediment.

The monarch was said to have made the clarification when he played host to hundreds of Ibadan natives at his Popoyemoja, Ibadan palace as part of the ongoing Ibadan Week, at the weekend.

Oba Adetunji had, for the first time in nine months, attended a meeting of traditional rulers convened by Ajimobi, which, many people believed, probably signalled a truce in the controversy trailing a review of the 1959 Olubadan Chieftaincy Declaration and other Related Matters by the state government, which led to the installation of 21 new kings and feud between the monarch and the incumbent administration.

Olubadan had said at the meeting: “I want all of us to believe in God, who created us and also put in mind all what the governor has been doing since he has been in power because, the first four years passed, the second term, too, is already going to an end. God will not disappoint him. God will not disappoint all of us here, too. Our prayers will be answered.

“I thank the governor because we are seeing all the work he has been doing and we are also praying for him that he won’t face impossibilities. By the grace of God, nothing shall be impossible for you. God will continue to help you. This is your second term, this is your seventh year. How we all see the governor, if not that you can’t go more than twice, I would have given him third term.”

But, in a statement issued by his Personal Assistant and Director, Media and Public Affairs, Mr. Adeola Oloko, yesterday, Oba Adetunji noted that what appeared simple and straight forward could sometimes be pregnant with meanings.

He was of the opinion that only discerning minds could understand complexity in simplicity, and appealed to all his children, “who are aggrieved over the statement not to take the matter to heart and read more about the use of language, idioms and sarcasm.

“As a monarch, I have no power over the election and re-election of anybody, not to talk of tenure extension that is unconstitutional.

“Besides, when I was exchanging banters with the governor, I was only cracking a joke with him; as a son and subject.

“Even, if Ajimobi offended us, it would be indecorous on my part to address him harshly. There is a subsisting judgment over the controversial chieftaincy review, which awaits compliance. About four or five suits relating to the matter are still in court and have not been withdrawn.”

The monarch denied ever receiving any gratification from Ajimobi and/or his proxies for cracking the third term joke as being insinuated in some quarters, and added that if anybody had “demonstrable evidence,” he or she should feel free to produce it.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

I was misunderstood on ‘third term parable’ for Ajimobi –Olubadan

— 5th March 2018

Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso I, has said he spoke in parable which was largely misunderstood when he remarked, last Thursday, that Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, deserves third term; if not for constitutional impediment. The monarch was said to have made the clarification when he played host to…

  • Daily Independent’s Abuja bureau chief still in DSS detention

    — 5th March 2018

    Abuja Bureau Chief of Independent Newspapers, Tony Ezimakor, is still being held by the Department of State Services (DSS) without charge, despite appeals by well-meaning individuals, activists and other groups. All rights activists, lawyers, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and journalists, who commented on Ezimakor’s incarceration, have been shunned by the DSS, without arraigning him in court….

  • Amosun, Dickson, PDP salute Obasanjo at 81

    — 5th March 2018

    Laide Raheem, Abeokuta; Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, has congratulated former President Olusegun Obasanjo, as he celebrates his 81st birthday today. Amosun described Obasanjo as a quintessential leader. In a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Adedayo Adeneye, the governor said the General and statesman, as military head…

  • NASS’ll pass NFIU bill this week, says Saraki

    — 5th March 2018

    Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has said he is confident that the National Assembly will pass the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) bill this week. The bill seeking to make NFIU autonomous was passed by the Senate in July 2017 but was delayed at the House of Representatives. In a series of tweets on his Twitter…

  • 2019: PDP govs converge on Gombe

    — 5th March 2018

    Ali Abare, Gombe Ahead of the 2019 general elections, governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) converged in Gombe, yesterday.  The meeting may not be unconnected with recent developments within the party and as the PDP strategise ahead of nest year’s elections.  Sources at Gombe Government House, where the meeting held, with Governor Ibrahim Hassan…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share