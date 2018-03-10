I was ashamed of my first kiss on set – Rachel Ologbenla, actress

Damilola Fatunmise

Rachel Idowu Ologbenla is sure a talent to watch out for in the Yoruba movie sector of Nollywood.

The actress cum producer has featured in over 30 movies including her own productions entitled, ‘Owo Wunmi’, ‘Ife Airi’, and ‘Moraayo’. In this chat, Ologbenla talks about her journey into the make-believe world and many more. Enjoy.

Can you briefly tell us about your background?

I was born in Abeokuta some thirty something years ago. I was born into a family of four, and I am the first child. I attended Saint Paul Nursery and Primary School, Igbore, Abeokuta. I later proceeded to Nawarudeen Secondary School. I had my OND in Business Administration from Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro, Ogun State. Then I went to University of Ado Ekiti where I obtained BSC in Business Administration.

Tell us how you came into acting.

I came into acting in 2004, through the Yemi Adegunju Group in Abeokuta. That year, I just concluded my OND in Business Administration at Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro. However, I had a mixed feeling about acting. I wasn’t sure if my parents would support me if they get to know.‎ But today, the rest is history.

Like how many movies have you featured in?

Hmmm… I might not be able to mention the exact number now, but they are more than thirty. My first movie was ‘Alase Aye’ by the late Alasari.

What was the experience like?

Before my debut, I had followed my boss, Yemi Adegunju to several locations, so I knew what it takes to be in front and behind the camera. ‎I later featured in Saheed Balogun’s ‘Oba Asa’ in 2007, ‘Bisola Yowon’ a film produced by Toyosi Adesanya, and then my own productions, ‘Ogbe Okan’, ‘Owo Wunmi’, ‘Moraayo’ and my latest, ‘Ife Airi’ and many more.

What is the inspiration behind your new movie, ‘Ife Airi’?

Ife Airi is a true-life story of a friend who was dedicated to a young herbalist in her community without her consent. A whole lot happened to her destiny through that, and the rest you will find out in the movie when it is out to rule the screen. I have already invested N1.3 million in the movie but don’t know the total amount that would rap it up.

Who are your role models in the movie industry?

I admire Aunty Toyosi Adesanya because of the way she handles her home alongside her career, without any interference. I also respect Aunty Sola Sobowale. I admire Kayode Adebayo a lot too. He’s someone who will never look down on you, he’s very accommodating and always ready to listen.

Do you have any crush in the industry?

Hmmm… maybe Ibrahim Chata. I like the way he delivers his roles in movies. He is so dedicated to his job. I also like Lateef Adedimeji. There’s this movie of his I saw some months ago. I watched it and was like ‘Wow! This guy killed this role’.

What are those things you can’t be caught doing?

You can never see me having sex on set. But I can kiss.

How was your first kiss on set?

I was so ashamed of myself that day, that I would be kissing someone who’s not my lover.

Who was that?

It was Damola Olatunji. I remember I gave my director a show down that day because of the way I behaved.