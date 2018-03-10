The Sun News
Latest
10th March 2018 - I was ashamed of my first kiss on set – Rachel Ologbenla, actress
10th March 2018 - Proof Hotel
10th March 2018 - Rich men make me wet – Crowncy Anyanwu, actress
10th March 2018 - Actress Yemisi Fancy wants love
10th March 2018 - I regret getting married late – Nkechi Emmanuel
10th March 2018 - Excitement as celebrities unveil BizzyBody App
10th March 2018 - Beauty paradise called The Henna Place
10th March 2018 - Remembering Lagos’ declining Brazilian architecture
10th March 2018 - Garland for Runsewe, NCAC boss
10th March 2018 - Secrets of success – Kudirat Fashola, CEO, Kuddy Cosmetics
Home / Entertainment / I was ashamed of my first kiss on set – Rachel Ologbenla, actress

I was ashamed of my first kiss on set – Rachel Ologbenla, actress

— 10th March 2018

Damilola Fatunmise

Rachel Idowu Ologbenla is sure a talent to watch out for in the Yoruba movie sector of Nollywood.

The actress cum producer has featured in over 30 movies including her own productions entitled, ‘Owo Wunmi’, ‘Ife Airi’, and ‘Moraayo’. In this chat, Ologbenla talks about her journey into the make-believe world and many more. Enjoy.

Can you briefly tell us about your background?
I was born in Abeokuta some thirty something years ago. I was born into a family of four, and I am the first child. I attended Saint Paul Nursery and Primary School, Igbore, Abeokuta. I later proceeded to Nawarudeen Secondary School. I had my OND in Business Administration from Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro, Ogun State. Then I went to University of Ado Ekiti where I obtained BSC in Business Administration.

Tell us how you came into acting.
I came into acting in 2004, through the Yemi Adegunju Group in Abeokuta. That year, I just concluded my OND in Business Administration at Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro. However, I had a mixed feeling about acting. I wasn’t sure if my parents would support me if they get to know.‎ But today, the rest is history.

Like how many movies have you featured in?
Hmmm… I might not be able to mention the exact number now, but they are more than thirty. My first movie was ‘Alase Aye’ by the late Alasari.

What was the experience like?
Before my debut, I had followed my boss, Yemi Adegunju to several locations, so I knew what it takes to be in front and behind the camera. ‎I later featured in Saheed Balogun’s ‘Oba Asa’ in 2007, ‘Bisola Yowon’ a film produced by Toyosi Adesanya, and then my own productions, ‘Ogbe Okan’, ‘Owo Wunmi’, ‘Moraayo’ and my latest, ‘Ife Airi’ and many more.

What is the inspiration behind your new movie, ‘Ife Airi’?
Ife Airi is a true-life story of a friend who was dedicated to a young herbalist in her community without her consent. A whole lot happened to her destiny through that, and the rest you will find out in the movie when it is out to rule the screen. I have already invested N1.3 million in the movie but don’t know the total amount that would rap it up.

Who are your role models in the movie industry?
I admire Aunty Toyosi Adesanya because of the way she handles her home alongside her career, without any interference. I also respect Aunty Sola Sobowale. I admire Kayode Adebayo a lot too. He’s someone who will never look down on you, he’s very accommodating and always ready to listen.

Do you have any crush in the industry?
Hmmm… maybe Ibrahim Chata. I like the way he delivers his roles in movies. He is so dedicated to his job. I also like Lateef Adedimeji. There’s this movie of his I saw some months ago. I watched it and was like ‘Wow! This guy killed this role’.

What are those things you can’t be caught doing?
You can never see me having sex on set. But I can kiss.

How was your first kiss on set?
I was so ashamed of myself that day, that I would be kissing someone who’s not my lover.
Who was that?
It was Damola Olatunji. I remember I gave my director a show down that day because of the way I behaved.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

FG cuts down on rice imports to boost agric sector

— 9th March 2018

Gyang Bere, Jos President Muhammadu Buhari says his administration has cut rice imports by about 90 percent in order to spur domestic production of the commodity. He explained that the money saved from reduced imports would be invested in the agricultural sector to create jobs for Nigerian youths and to hasten the country’s economic recovery….

  • Many dead in Abuja-Keffi road crash

    — 9th March 2018

    Fred Ezeh, Abuja An accident that involved a truck belonging to Zeberced limited, on Friday, claimed multiple lives including a solider and 19 vehicles along Abuja-Keffi expressway in Abuja. Preliminary investigation confirmed that the accident which happened at about 10:30 am was as a result of break failure on the side of the truck. Eyewitness…

  • DPR seals 7 filling stations in Adamawa/Taraba

    — 9th March 2018

    BillyGraham Abel, Yola As scarcity of petroleum products bites harder across the country, the Department of Petroleum Resources, DPR has clampdown on seven erring filling stations for sharp practices in Adamawa and Taraba states. While on its routine tour of stations in Adamawa and Taraba states on Friday, the DPR Comptroller Muhammed Alaku sealed more…

  • Omusu massacre victims for burial next Thursday

    — 9th March 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi The burial of the 24 people who were killed by Fulani herdsmen in Omusu-Edumoga in Okpokwu Local Government of Benue State earlier scheduled to hold today (Friday) has been shifted to Thursday next week. Governor, Samuel Ortom who disclosed through his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase also revealed that, “There won’t be…

  • Seek alternative funding, FG charges ASCON board members

    — 9th March 2018

      Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Federal Government has charged the newly inaugurated Chairman and members of the Board of the Administrative Staff College of Nigeria (ASCON), to seek alternative source of funding for its operations. According to the government this has become necessary in the face of dwindling resources over the years which have impacted…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share