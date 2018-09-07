NAN

President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, said the major thrust of his presidential aspiration was to unite the nation and set it on the path of sustainable economic growth.

Saraki made this known while addressing Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leaders and members in Enugu on Thursday on his ambition to be the Presidential candidate of the party in 2019 general election.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the PDP members and supporters defied the downpour to welcome Saraki right from the Akanu Ibiam International Airport to the party’s secretariat.

According to Saraki, Nigeria needs a president that will unite the country.

“It takes a politician who knows the problems of the masses to bring solution and unity to the people,’’ he said.

He said that Nigerians were currently facing difficult times with number of unemployed rising daily and that most families could not feed well.

“I am here to tell you that we have a project. The country is not as it was three years ago. We are all concerned about the insecurity in the land, the unemployment and hunger in the country.

“Many youths today do not have any job and the future is not okay for them and we do not have time to continue to wait and things continue to deteriorate,’’ he said.

According to Saraki, for me and us in the National Assembly, it is not for personal ambition, we have continued to fight for the right of the people, for justice and freedom in this democracy.

“We are fighting for people to be able to exercise and express their views and opinions without any form of intimidation or oppression.

“We have gone through a lot, I and your son, Ike Ekeremadu, since we have decided to fight for what is right,’’ he said.

Saraki urged the people of Enugu State and the South-East to stand by him as he planned to change the leadership of the Executive, adding that Nigerians needed a president they would be proud of.

“A president that understands the issues facing Nigerians, a president that will unite the whole country, that will create jobs and identify with the youths in their aspirations.

“Without unity and working together we cannot build a progressive nation,’’ he said.

The senate president said that he would create conducive environment for innovation and businesses to thrive in the country, especially among enterprising youths within the South-East.

Earlier, Chairman of PDP in the state, Chief Augustine Nnamani, had assured Saraki that Enugu State was his second state, adding that he should feel free to be with “his people’’.

Nnamani noted that the party was looking for vibrant, knowledgeable and vast politicians and technocrats like Saraki to pit things in shape in the country.

“Due to the importance we attach to your person and ambition, all the delegates, party chairmen in the zones and council areas defied the rain to welcome and receive your great message of hope,’’ he said.