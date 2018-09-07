– The Sun News
Saraki

I want to unite Nigeria, set it on sustainable economic growth – Saraki

— 7th September 2018

NAN

President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, said the major thrust of his presidential aspiration was to unite the nation and set it on the path of sustainable economic growth.

Saraki made this known while addressing Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leaders and members in Enugu on Thursday on his ambition to be the Presidential candidate of the party in 2019 general election.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the PDP members and supporters defied the downpour to welcome Saraki right from the Akanu Ibiam International Airport to the party’s secretariat.

According to Saraki, Nigeria needs a president that will unite the country.

“It takes a politician who knows the problems of the masses to bring solution and unity to the people,’’ he said.

He said that Nigerians were currently facing difficult times with number of unemployed rising daily and that most families could not feed well.

“I am here to tell you that we have a project. The country is not as it was three years ago. We are all concerned about the insecurity in the land, the unemployment and hunger in the country.

“Many youths today do not have any job and the future is not okay for them and we do not have time to continue to wait and things continue to deteriorate,’’ he said.

According to Saraki, for me and us in the National Assembly, it is not for personal ambition, we have continued to fight for the right of the people, for justice and freedom in this democracy.

“We are fighting for people to be able to exercise and express their views and opinions without any form of intimidation or oppression.

“We have gone through a lot, I and your son, Ike Ekeremadu, since we have decided to fight for what is right,’’ he said.

Saraki urged the people of Enugu State and the South-East to stand by him as he planned to change the leadership of the Executive, adding that Nigerians needed a president they would be proud of.

“A president that understands the issues facing Nigerians, a president that will unite the whole country, that will create jobs and identify with the youths in their aspirations.

“Without unity and working together we cannot build a progressive nation,’’ he said.

The senate president said that he would create conducive environment for innovation and businesses to thrive in the country, especially among enterprising youths within the South-East.

Earlier, Chairman of PDP in the state, Chief Augustine Nnamani, had assured Saraki that Enugu State was his second state, adding that he should feel free to be with “his people’’.

Nnamani noted that the party was looking for vibrant, knowledgeable and vast politicians and technocrats like Saraki to pit things in shape in the country.

“Due to the importance we attach to your person and ambition, all the delegates, party chairmen in the zones and council areas defied the rain to welcome and receive your great message of hope,’’ he said.

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 7th September 2018 at 7:27 am
    The era of fulani illiterate cattle rearing touts is over and gone forever in this natives territory of Disintegrated Republics. The era of fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates is over and gone forever. The era fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates held northern natives bondage is over and gone forever. The era British bandits and fraudulent criminal America with their fraudulent criminal UN of 20th century world international order use fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates to held this territory natives bondage under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria and steal this territory natives God given Oil, Gas etc. is over and gone forever in this natives territory of Disintegrated Republics. The era British bandits and fraudulent criminal America with their fraudulent criminal UN of 20th century world international order use the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria founded by British bandits to held Africa bondage, underdeveloped and backward is over and gone forever. This territory natives of this generation are in Unity under the natives Disintegrated Republics, are United under the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures existence securities and freedom of this territory natives of this generation in this 21st century world international order- education, employment, salary, pension, social securities, business, public infrastructures, amenities etc., which must be defended with the Sword in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives which is the conquest of Sokoto which has begun. The dead fraudulent political name Nigeria founded by British bandits is dead and gone forever- it is Yugoslavia of Africa. Fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates has fallen and gone forever. The enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. has been crushed technically and must be erased with the Sword in this final conquest which is the conquest of Sokoto which has begun. Anglo-America has fallen and gone forever with their fraudulent criminal UN of 20th century world international order etc. 20th century world international order is dead and gone forever. This is 21st century world international order in which this territory natives of this generation exist under the natives Disintegrated Republics, in which Africa exist under Southern Countries Union- SCU. It is God given Victory, it is God given Liberation, it is God given Freedom. God Is With Us!!!

