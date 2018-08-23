– The Sun News
Latest
23rd August 2018 - Adieu Kofi Annan, servant of peace
23rd August 2018 - E-cigarettes: A forward-thinking response to old challenges
23rd August 2018 - Okada ban: Ex-NBA boss applauds Obiano
23rd August 2018 - Nkire defects from APC to PDP
23rd August 2018 - Pornographic images: Abubakar washes hands off lawmaker’s travails
23rd August 2018 - Rohr to release Super Eagles list Friday
23rd August 2018 - Insecurity: Plateau citizens are refugees under Lalong’s govt – Guber aspirant
23rd August 2018 - Leon Balogun tasks Brighton 
23rd August 2018 - Sidwell retires at 35
23rd August 2018 - Serena tops richest female athletes list 
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / I want to score more than 30 goals — Morata
MORATA

I want to score more than 30 goals — Morata

— 23rd August 2018

Chelsea are in the running for the Premier League title this season and if they want to achieve that target, they will need their top players on form the entire season, including Alvaro Morata, who has set a 30-goal target for himself.

But he admits he ultimately wants something else, and would easily sacrifice his goals for the Premier League trophy.

Personal targets are great, but for a player who was part of the Chelsea team that placed outside top four places and missed out on the Champions League, Morata wants more than the goals.

READ ALSO Sallah: FRSC deploys personnel, emergency vans on East-West road

The Spain international scored only 11 goals in the Premier League last season, following his 2017 summer arrival from Real Madrid. The 25-year old is looking forward to improving those numbers and wants to add the title medals to his list of medals.

At such a young age, Morata is a winner of the UEFA Champions League, La Liga, Copa Del Rey, Serie A, Coppa Italia, among others.

Morata says he would prefer to win the Premier League title and score 20 goals or less than to score 30 with Chelsea failing to win silverware.

“The last year was very hard for me, not just with confidence.

The injury [last season] was very bad for me and my head, but when the ball goes into the net everything changes.

Your mind isn’t blocked anymore and I hope now I can score a lot of goals.

For sure I want to score more than 30 goals, but I would prefer to score 15 or 20 and for us to win the Premier League or another big trophy. I want to score many goals but the most important thing is the team.”

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

OKADA BAN

Okada ban: Ex-NBA boss applauds Obiano

— 23rd August 2018

“He is touching vital areas, like erosion and security of the state. I must commend him, especially the ban on Okada. It is a laudable step,” Edozie said. Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha Former vice-chairman of Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Onitsha branch, Ada Obinna Edozie, has praised Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano for banning commercial motorcycles,…

  • SAM NKIRE

    Nkire defects from APC to PDP

    — 23rd August 2018

    Deputy National Chairman (South) of the Reformed All Progressives Congress (R-APC), Chief Sam Nkire, has declared his support for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). In a statement in Umuahia, Nkire said he decided to join forces with the PDP because he was convinced that Nigerians want the party back to serve them better. Nkire also…

  • Maryam Garba BAGEL

    Pornographic images: Abubakar washes hands off lawmaker’s travails

    — 23rd August 2018

    “We found this amusing. At no point, did Bagel constitute a “threat” or even a “nuisance” to the government of M.A Abubakar to the extent that it will resort to this reprehensible measure. Paul Orude, Bauchi Bauchi State Government has denied the allegation that it is behind the travails of Maryam Garba Bagel, the only…

  • Samuel Nanchang Jatau - INSECURITY

    Insecurity: Plateau citizens are refugees under Lalong’s govt – Guber aspirant

    — 23rd August 2018

    “We have issues of insecurity that is fast consuming the state, and we have lost our identity… we have become tenants in our own land.” Gyang Bere, Jos A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and governorship aspirant, Samuel Nanchang Jatau, said Plateau people have become refugees in their state following the inept leadership…

  • ABIRI JONES

    My detention story in DSS underground Cell- Journalist Jones Abiri

    — 23rd August 2018

    Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa Jones Abiri, a Yenagoa based journalist returned to Yenagoa, Bayelsa state capital two years after he was arrested by the Department of State Security (DSS) over allegations bordering on national security.  Abiri who was received by colleagues at the Ernest Ikoli Press Center, Yenagoa recounted his experience during his detention at the…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share