Chelsea are in the running for the Premier League title this season and if they want to achieve that target, they will need their top players on form the entire season, including Alvaro Morata, who has set a 30-goal target for himself.

But he admits he ultimately wants something else, and would easily sacrifice his goals for the Premier League trophy.

Personal targets are great, but for a player who was part of the Chelsea team that placed outside top four places and missed out on the Champions League, Morata wants more than the goals.

The Spain international scored only 11 goals in the Premier League last season, following his 2017 summer arrival from Real Madrid. The 25-year old is looking forward to improving those numbers and wants to add the title medals to his list of medals.

At such a young age, Morata is a winner of the UEFA Champions League, La Liga, Copa Del Rey, Serie A, Coppa Italia, among others.

Morata says he would prefer to win the Premier League title and score 20 goals or less than to score 30 with Chelsea failing to win silverware.

“The last year was very hard for me, not just with confidence.

The injury [last season] was very bad for me and my head, but when the ball goes into the net everything changes.

Your mind isn’t blocked anymore and I hope now I can score a lot of goals.

For sure I want to score more than 30 goals, but I would prefer to score 15 or 20 and for us to win the Premier League or another big trophy. I want to score many goals but the most important thing is the team.”