I want to reposition Anambra -Nnoli

By Chioma Igbokwe
Gubernatorial candidate of the National Unity Party of Nigeria (NUPN) for the November 18 Anambra State election, Chief Amechi Justin Nnoli, in this interview said he would reposition the state on the part of development, if elected.
Why did you decide to join the race?
In the last 18years, the people of my area have not enjoyed the dividend of democracy. I intend to make our people know that the problems we are facing are not insurmountable. We have consistently been sidelined. It has been like a sectional thing from one government to another, we have been grossly marginalised. That is why I decided to join the race to liberate my people.
My party, the National Unity Party of Nigeria has been in existence for the past 12 years under the leadership of Perry Opara, the founder and National Chairman. Presently, the party has two slots in Bayelsa State, one at the State Assembly and the other at the local government level. We are not in the race because of the money. We know that the ruling party has what it takes to take back the power but God in his infinite mercy, will hand over the power to us, because the Anambra people have suffered for long. Take for instance, the person that brought Obiano is the same person that went out to get another person, Chief Obaze to run on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against Obiano. All our past leaders in Anambra have failed the state.
How would you assess the leadership of Gov. Obiano?
He has done well in the area of security. But he is yet to do his best because if you are talking about security, you must first create jobs. By creating jobs, you have reduced the crime rate. When the youths are engaged there will be no crime. Most importantly any government that prioritises agriculture must definitely succeed.
Are you intimidated by your opponents?
Well, we have about seven registered political parties in Anambra State. The other day, we had a debate and 17 parties showed up. All I know is that even if we are a million, God’s wish must be done. He knows what is good for the good people of Anambra and you will see how it will manifest.
What are those changes that you intend to implement if elected?
We will look at education with a view to making it free from primary to secondary school levels or even up to tertiary level. Like I said before, we will concentrate much in creating jobs which will definitely enhance security. Claims that there is security in Anambra presently is false. If you go to the streets, you will shudder at the level of joblessness and that is what forced most of our youths into getting involved in criminal activities. This is exemplified by the large number of touts you see almost everywhere you go to in the state. IPOB is the creation of joblessness. We are talking of marginalisation when we are the people marginalising ourselves. If you say the present governor has done well in area of security in Anambra, what about road network. There is, unfortunately, a reasonable level of deceit in what they said they have done so far. The roads are so dilapidated that a journey of 30 minutes now takes hours because of the worsening condition of our roads.
Igbo on a daily basis claim they are marginalised, how true is that?
I think that Igbo should, first of all, get down to the east to develop their area. By so doing, they would be the pride, the beautiful bride that other Nigerians will be looking for. Through envy, they would now say okay, they want to associate with them. Not one leg up two legs out. Other tribes threaten Igbo because they know we don’t think about developing our homes. The number of Igbo outside our land is nothing compared with those inside. You can see the way we were treated over this IPOB matter; we have been taken 50 years back. Our leaders should be able to strategise and build a system that will be the envy of all in this country; a system that will compel our industrious sons and daughters to come back and invest massively in Igbo land. That is why I shudder when they say we are marginalised. We are not marginalised. We are the ones marginalising ourselves. What stops south- east governors from, first of all, putting things together?
A concerned government should be able to, for example, put heads together and build the second Niger Bridge, put toll gate there and recover your money. But our governors are not thinking about that. This is one of the areas I will look into if I get there by the grace of God.
Should Igbo support the agitation of IPOB?
From the start, Kanu never knew he could get to this height. It was Buhari that made Kanu. Buhari made Kanu a hero by getting him arrested. If I meet Kanu today, I will tell him he has tried by awakening the spirit of the Igbo to fight for freedom. But he did not consult properly before embarking on that exercise. He should have consulted with people that have the technical know- how to take over from where he stopped. Moreover, the kind of power he arrogated to himself caused the problem we are facing today. He did well but he did not do it right.
If Ohanaeze Ndigbo, as the father of all Igbo groups, had played the role of a father from the onset, things could not have gotten out of hand. My advice to the Igbo is that they should come back home, they should build our home; If we join our hands together, the idea of marginalisation will not come up again even though they are still seeing us as a superior race which we are. Let us all work together to remedy the bad situation of things in our state because it is said that together we stand, divided we fall.
Warning ! ! ! To All Nigerians.
Igbo Politicians Are Not IGBO Leaders for those that are believen their Talks in Front Of Newspapers.
Look at them idiots of no limite Chief Amechi Justin Nnoli, wait there let the fools you people are comanding to come and vote for you.
Anyway i do not have your time, i am here to inform my fellow good people of Biafrans information i have for them.
My fellow Biafrans, i great you in the name of our God, The creator of the whole Universe.
My name is Popularly known as Eclat De Bullet and i have some understanding, and observation which i have concluded these period of Nigerian crisis and I wish to share it with my fellow Biafrans to understand with me on what our problem is all about from my Gathered History.
This History and the Observation goes this way:
During the Amalgamation of Nigeria in early years of 1914. I can observed that the Britain Borrowed or loan finance from the Islamic Organisation which might be Citizen of Britain as well but Muslim.
This finance is being used by the British through Lugard to institute infrastructures like building those Schools, Hospitals, Roads, Government Quarters and rest of the colonial buildings and others.
I can understand that during the handover power by colonial master, those Muslim Organisation insisted that they will provide the leader in the Estate as people that finance and will only trust their Muslim brothers to take care of their contribution while Britain continue with their colonisation and wealth of the Estate.
I can observed that it happened in these way::
the Muslims went and regroup all there Fulani Muslim in their already concard nations like Mali, Guinea Conakry, Sudan, Somalia, Chad, Nigel and others because the Fulani’s are the Tools the Arab Muslim British use to spread their jihad Crusade in all part of African nations. I also understand that the Fulani’s lost their Nation decade ego by these Arabs/British invaders of which their Nation up till now where not know because they closed down the Nation and chase the remaining once out.
These invaders now use them as tools, share them in different location of Africa by fixing them any country and to use them now penetrate any country of their interest.
This are combine force use by both British and Muslim which their leader then are those Urtman Danfodio, Queen Amina and the rest of them that come in and killed and slaughtered the king and village chiefs of the Northern Nigerians, and take up their land and communities.
Northern Nigeria was targeted and used to penetrate into the region because they are free in well coming strangers and somehow timid in reasoning and that is while up till these day, they are being used by the Fulani’s in every of their political marathon.
In fact, no body will doubt me on these statement because right now, Buhari is trying to use them to again to curse problem in Anambra state by trying to agitate that Northern Christian is demanding there right to vote in Anambra.
When did Northern Christian started living in the South East？ all the Hausa’s that live in the East, are they not Muslims? Which Church in Igbo land has any body identify an Hausa person being a Christian.
They know their Hausa Muslim can not have sit with us, now they are bringing these tools called Northern Christian. So that if they succeed, they will change them with Muslim and the Christian will go back to the North after using them to terrorise the Anambra indigenes.
Back to History, in all the wisdom and intelligent of Namdi Azikiwe, he can not be made incumbent President rather Secretary Of State is what they give a founding Father of a nation while Prime Minister was given to Tafawa Belewa. Deceiving Ndi Igbo by calling him Ceremonial President, Otherwise what is ceremonial there for.
After the corncard and centralise the New Estate Garden for British Harvest inform of Nigeria, then hand over power to those foreigners they used to invaded the North since northern Nigerians then are not Muslim.
Due to the courage and concard word given to them by this colonial masters, the regard nobody any more to an extent first started the Hate Speech by one their leaders by using a word to caged them so not to know their future.
The North do not stop at Hate speech but show it by action by killing our people injusticely. Cut off our sisters Head in front of his Husband and police finally release killers.
Then i do not see any stand for any Biafra Or Zoo Estate Garden For British Harvest citizen to open his idiotic mouth to condemn Nandi Kanu for speech what so over Otherwise any body that say such against Namdi Kanu is total ignorant, mentally sick and foolish.
For those Igbo favour seekers, born by mistakes, PHD holders in timidity, hypocritical Element. You should stop glamouring around in Zoo Government because it over.
The Hausa Fulani indulge their selves in many occultism and abominable act to secure the sit handed to them by the British Muslim invaders by in rolling these Pocket Rich Future Failure Politicians, Mental Slave Politicians from each region to be use in time like these to terrorise each of their regions like South South they are there, South East like Orji, Rochas, Ohaneze and the rest of other South East Governor because they are zombies and caged fake Educated monkeys.
*Our Elders said in Proverb that No Palace you will put a Monkey for him not to look for a Tree* No matter any Fake Certificate this Igbo politicians will hold, they will still show their timidity and Fake life.
If the ordinary man that live borrowed wisdom of education can know up to these level that Nigerian Government do not have portion for Biafran, and can understand it as the reason they kill us on daily bases, and for 57 Years No Road, No School, No Water, No Security, No Housing Estate for Citizen,No Electricity and others.
The Supreme Highest Order Of The Truth Justice General which has made it open to every reasonable human that these foundation Estate Garden For British Harvest has no portion of good Consideration to Biafrans .
Base on accusations against Igbo politicians, South East Governors more especially, the former Gov.Orji Uzo Kalu and Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo. Nia Nwodo on what Our Leader Namdi Kanu said.
Does it means that some Zoo politicians are being caged with these Guy practice which originated from Hausa land and it already has name there to show you it belongs to them and they called it DANDAUDU. This abominable act is for this Pocket Rich -Future Failures to be loyal to them.
If so, is that the reason after lamentation of Restructure from South East Governors more especially Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo/ Nia Nwodo and Ike Ekweremadu but on meeting Buhari face to face, all we heard is to build Road,
Infrastructure and Niger Bridge are their demand forgetting Restructure.
How can such a nonentity, hypocritical Element that accept intimidation by Fear will protect their people they represent.
Is that the reason even when the Hausa Fulani killed their people injusticely, they will not talk rather they will be against their people that are killed because of fear and favour as well caged by Guy practice.
Upon their age, their fellow Man used them like Woman, they cried in the Bed when fucking them by the Hausa Fulani in Abuja guest houses.
This also for them to be loyal to and extent accepting to go and kill in their various region for their Ritual and occultist reasons.
Some of them are directed to be bringing their virgin for Rituals in their various communities.
In fact, all the South South and South East the Fulani headsman camp and killed people. Any state they tell you the Heads man has invaded and camp in the bush.
How can some body will come all the way from North and camp inside bush in the East. What type of bush they will know better than indigenes of the states. Why would not the Governor to order military to go and spell them out but order military to shoot the innocent citizens that are lamenting how they are suffering.
Let me tell you my people, they are in all the South East and no way, i mean impossible such killing will be happening there without the interest of person or group in that State.
One thing these PHD Certificate holders that called their self politicians forget is that, everything has an End. As long as their atrocities has been publicly known, so their stay in power has been publicly destroyed.
We the Biafran can not accept such Nonentity of people, Fearful Elements, Confused and Mental Slave Men, Women in the hand of their fellow Men, Useless Thinkers to think any Biafra or reasonable person to continue with that zoo Estate called Nigeria.
If i may ask again, can any Biafran Citizen be able to say 1or 2 things that will motivate him to go for any election, more especially these Anambra election.
Those Anambra Citizens that are glamouring around that Obiano for me money. How many days will that money last because i can quote that the money will finish under 1 week depends how much you carwordly Salle your generation.
We the Biafrans has no reason to listen to all this pocket Rich Future failures politicians, they are not our leaders, and for that reason, all their effort to stop the Biafra agitation has failed because we the Biafra can not accept any Good Advice, Good Gift and Good brotherhood from any body that associate it self from the Zoo Government.
Lastly, any Biafra or Igbo that is talking negativity against Namdi Kanu or IPOB by condemning their speech or what ever blame he or she has by foolishness should soon be stone to death because he or she is agent in our mix.
Zoo People ! !!, we are assuring you once again that we Biafra/Igbo as well Anambra people will not and will never accept to go for any vote AGAIN, hear it NOW! ! !
You should conduct it and vote for yourselves zoo politicians that regard non of the citizens you are governing.
Once again, NO ELECTION IN ANAMBRA STATE and ENTIRE BIAFRA LAND ! ! ! ! ! Biafra is going.
The Estate Garden For British Harvest Army should produce our Leader Mazi Namdi Kanu Now !
Exs: Eclat De Bullet