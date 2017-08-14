I want to make heaven, sing with angels, says Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Saturday at Apostolic Faith Church said that Christians should be prepared for the Second Coming of Jesus Christ as the end of the world is near.
Obasanjo made this remark during the 2017 Camp Meeting Concert by Apostolic Faith Church Choir and Orchestral at the Camp Ground Igbesa in Ogun.
He said that as a person, he would like to make it to heaven so as to sing with the angels.
“You have to be fully prepared for the second coming of our Lord, there is no compromise.
“I have a friend who will always say that when we get to heaven that we will be exhausted praising God and it will be like a prison and will be very boring.
“But what I have seen this afternoon by the choir, I will want to go to heaven and join the hosts to sing.
“If this is an example of what praising God in heaven will be, then I want to be part of it. If what I have seen here is an indication of how heaven will be, I will like go to heaven.
“Jesus Christ came to the world to show us the way to salvation and eternal life. We have a good heritage and we have everything to be proud of,” he said.
Obasanjo said that God could not fix Nigeria except Nigerians invite God into their lives collectively and individually.
“We have a lot of things wrong with this country, if all Nigerians are sincere.
“Nigeria can be fixed by God but we have to invite Him into our lives. What we have to do about this country is in our hands.
“God’s grace abounds when we do not abuse it,” he said.
The District Superintendent, Apostolic Faith, West Africa, Rev. Adebayo Adeniran, said that only tolerance, peaceful coexistence and harmonious living amongst Nigerians , irrespective of religious and political differences, could lead to meaningful development.
He said that all hands must be on deck to build again a virile nation, where love and harmony, forgiveness and peace, equity and prosperity would reign supreme.
“Our country’s shoulders will be raised high among the comity of nations. All Nigerians , irrespective of religion , should pray for the resurrection of what our nation has lost.
“Nigerians should remain patient in the face of political and religious intolerance, insecurity and economic hardships. God will make us triumph over all of them,” he said.
He also urged Christians to pray for the country’s leaders to lead the citizens with the fear of God.
“We should pray for fresh outpouring of Holy Spirit on our leaders so that they can lead us aright .We must not trade the unity of our nation.
“Therefore, as a nation, those who have responsibility for our nation should ensure there is true federation; they must establish trust among the leaders and the led, they must work for the unity of our country, ” he added. (MorningMail)
thank GOD that baba obasanjo is repenting. his preaching here is a classical aphorism that says accept the message and not the messenger. his preaching also shows and attest to the fact that there is a giant demon in our seat of government, aso rock where any occupant ie, president behaves as one whose senses of doing good has been totally removed but when he is out of power, his sense of humanity and altruism will come back. if obasanjo has behaved what he preached when he was in power, nigeria would not have been in such mess she finds herself today. well, it is said to err is human and to forgive is divine. i thank God for him because any creature above the age of fifty years and he or she has not given himself to CHRIST and make atonement for his past deed, that person is sure to be a tenant in hell fire. now that obasanjo is in his sobre reflections, it is good if he will give the remaining part of his sojourn on this earth to rebuilding nigeria without tribal, religious, nepotic, mediocrity at the expense of credibility, vendetta and all those things that made nigeria a cursed nation. up you pastor obasanjo.
It sounds like last days of an old man, unfortunately without legacy of a local champion. This is 21st century world- it is a new world of intellectuals in which security and freedom of the generation is non-negotiable. Except he Obasanjo is one the illiterate fools that said they wont be alive to see Republic Of Biafra, he should prepare to see God given Republic Of Biafra of the five south east states, from October 1st 2017. God Is With Us!!!
Going to heaven and singing with the Angels, is a good wishful thinking, but it goes beyond that!
According to Obasanjo, “we have a lot of things wrong with this country, if all NIGERIANS are sincere”!
But he didn’t tell us and the whole world, who are responsible for those wrong things in NIGERIA, which he is obviously part of the political contributors to all those wrong things about NIGERIA!
Thanks to God Almighty for his sermonization, which addresses the NIGERIANS, especially in trading with the “Unity of NIGERIA”!
But we still doubt his claimed honesty, just as a hypocritical person we have known him to have always been, especially in relation to NIGERIA!
Well, he might have repented as his preaching seems to butress!
So, we should leave him to settle his political and personal matters with God, especially if he is now truly honest about it!