JONAH JANG

I want to be president – Jonah Jang declares

— 28th August 2018

Gyang Bere, Jos

A former Governor of Plateau State and senator representing Plateau North in the National Assembly, Dr. Jonah David Jang, said he would pursue vigorously the task of restructuring Nigeria in accordance with the constitution of the country.

He noted that the country is deeply divided along ethnic and religious lines thereby creating suspicion and lack of trust among various ethnic group in the country.

Jang disclosed this, on Tuesday, at Plateau State office of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), where he officially presented letter of intend to contest the 2019 Presidential election.

“I am prepared to pursue the task of restructuring Nigeria based on the constitution of he country with doggedness. I am willing to restore Nigeria. I believe in Nigeria and it oneness, I believe we can make it to the top nation of the world.”

Details later…

JONAH JANG

I want to be president – Jonah Jang declares

— 28th August 2018

