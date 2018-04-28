The Sun News
Latest
28th April 2018 - Benue catholic church killings: Oh God, why did you forsake me?
28th April 2018 - Yes, I’m a lover boy – Adekunle Gold, musician
28th April 2018 - My incredible journey to stardom –Olusegun Fayo
28th April 2018 - Producers offered me roles for sex –Monica Friday
28th April 2018 - I want a man richer than Otedola –Blessing Ofoegbu, actress
28th April 2018 - Enugu approves N100m monthly for payment of retirees’ gratuities
28th April 2018 - Wike canvasses separate minimum wages for states
28th April 2018 - Why I did not reply Obasanjo’s letter –Buhari
28th April 2018 - Get ready for herdsmen in S’East, S’South, IPOB alerts govs
28th April 2018 - Killings: CAN accuses Buhari, security chiefs of gang up against Christians
Home / Cover / Entertainment / I want a man richer than Otedola –Blessing Ofoegbu, actress
Fan

I want a man richer than Otedola –Blessing Ofoegbu, actress

— 28th April 2018

When it comes to love, relationship and marriage, the choice of every woman differs.

For Nollywood diva, Blessing Ofoegbu, who is still nursing a deep heartbreak, marrying a man richer than billionaire oil magnate, Femi Otedola, is her ultimate aim.

“I’m single and not in any relationship now, because I just broke up with my boyfriend a short while ago, so sexual urge is not my problem. However, when it’s time for marriage, I want a humble, God fearing, intelligent and bold man, and a man with good morals. I want a man with too much money. I want a man richer than (Femi) Otedola. I don’t want a stingy man. I want someone that will look at me and say ‘baby girl, you are worth eating my money’,” she told Inside Nollywood.

The Biochemistry graduate of Anambra State University also has a word for producers who take sub-standard films to the cinemas. “The main problem with these producers is that they want to do like others, forgetting that quality of movies matters. They should try and bring out meaningful stories, then shoot with good budget. They must not always use top stars to get a better movie, there are also quite good up and coming actors that can interpret roles very well. They should give the younger generation a chance to grow,” she stated.

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Benue catholic church killings: Oh God, why did you forsake me?

— 28th April 2018

… Mother of slain priest asks • Last testament of late Fr. Tyolaha Murphy Ganagana, Rose Ejembi; Linus Oota, Makurdi Seventy–year-old Mrs. Nancy Gor is in pains, sad and inconsolable. Since December last year when suspected herdsmen launched sustained attacks on Tiv communities in Benue State, she had been troubled and prayed fervently for an…

  • Fan

    I want a man richer than Otedola –Blessing Ofoegbu, actress

    — 28th April 2018

    When it comes to love, relationship and marriage, the choice of every woman differs. For Nollywood diva, Blessing Ofoegbu, who is still nursing a deep heartbreak, marrying a man richer than billionaire oil magnate, Femi Otedola, is her ultimate aim. “I’m single and not in any relationship now, because I just broke up with my…

  • Ugwuanyi

    Enugu approves N100m monthly for payment of retirees’ gratuities

    — 28th April 2018

    The Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi administration in Enugu State, in keeping with its commitment to the welfare of the civil servants and retirees in the state, has approved the setting aside of N100 million every month for the gradual payment of gratuities to state’s retired civil servants, totaling N1.2 billion a year. The decision was part…

  • Wike

    Wike canvasses separate minimum wages for states

    — 28th April 2018

    Tony John, Port Harcourt Rivers State governor, Nyesom  Wike, has  stated that Nigerian workers would be better off when states are allowed to fix their separate minimum wages in line with their financial capacity. Speaking yesterday, during a public hearing on the new national minimum wage for Nigerian workers for the South-South geo-political zone in…

  • President Buhari - ECOWAS PROTOCOLS

    Why I did not reply Obasanjo’s letter –Buhari

    — 28th April 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Four months after former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s ‘letter’ to President Muhammadu Buhari listing his alleged failures and advising him not to seek re-election in the 2019 polls, the President has given reasons why he did not reply or allow his aides to make a direct response. Obasanjo had last January issued a…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share