I trained in boxing as a young man – Prophet S.K. Abiara

CHRISTY ANYANWU

Prophet Kayode Samuel Abiara is the founder of Christ Apostolic Church, Agbala Itura with headquarters in Lagos and Ibadan. The 75-year-old cleric recently retired from office as the General Evangelist of CAC Worldwide. But the septuagenarian says he is now open for God’s work more than ever. He spoke about his favourites recently.

Favourite food?

I like Amala and Garri Pupa. (Yellow garri) I love vegetable soup with Iru and also Efo Riro and Egusi soup.

Favourite colour?

I love Blue and white. Blue symbolizes blessing and white symbolizes holiness.

Favourite weather

I like cool weather. I’m not a fan of hot weather.

Favourite sports

As a young man in 1954, I was into boxing. I went for training in boxing. Till now, that’s the only sports I’m fascinated watching on television.

Favourite car

It has to be white. I don’t think I have a favourite car but all my cars are white. That is a heavenly colour.

Favourite music?

I like Ebenezer Obey songs, Aiyewa, Bola Are, Osewele Jesu, Opelope anointing etc. I like gospel music in general.

Favourite fashion accessory?

I like wristwatches, I like glasses too. You could see the ones on me right now.

Favourite TV or movies?

I like news. Whenever I visit someone, I don’t want them to give me anything. My joy will be that they should just put on the TV and let me watch news. A preacher must be current.

Favourite leader?

My spiritual leader is dead. God now is my spiritual leader.