The Sun News
Latest
18th February 2018 - I trained in boxing as a young man – Prophet S.K. Abiara
17th February 2018 - 2019: Delta North APC passes vote of confidence on Buhari
17th February 2018 - Delta PDP crisis: Lawmaker, 5 LG exco members suspended for alleged anti-party activities
17th February 2018 - Ritualists den discovered in Osun
17th February 2018 - UNICEF pledges to address violence against children
17th February 2018 - Aregbesola tasks Nigerian youths on hard work, diligence
17th February 2018 - 2019: Tinubu meets Wamakko, Tambuwal in Sokoto
17th February 2018 - Renowned playwright, Akinwunmi Ishola dies at 79
17th February 2018 - Italy rages: Violent murder, dismemberment of local girl is connected to Nigerian illegals
17th February 2018 - Suicide bombers kill 18, injure 22 in Borno
Home / Features / I trained in boxing as a young man – Prophet S.K. Abiara

I trained in boxing as a young man – Prophet S.K. Abiara

— 18th February 2018

CHRISTY ANYANWU

Prophet Kayode Samuel Abiara is the founder of Christ Apostolic Church, Agbala Itura with headquarters in Lagos and Ibadan.  The 75-year-old cleric recently retired from office as the General Evangelist of CAC Worldwide. But the septuagenarian says he is now open for God’s work more than ever. He spoke about his favourites recently.

Favourite food?

I like Amala and Garri Pupa. (Yellow garri) I love vegetable soup with Iru and also Efo Riro and Egusi soup.

Favourite colour?

I love Blue and white. Blue symbolizes blessing and white symbolizes holiness.

Favourite weather

I like cool weather. I’m not a fan of hot weather.

Favourite sports

As a young  man in 1954, I was into boxing. I went for training in boxing. Till now, that’s the only sports I’m fascinated watching on television.

Favourite car

It has to be white.  I don’t think I have a favourite car but all my cars are white.  That is a heavenly colour.

Favourite music?

I like Ebenezer Obey songs, Aiyewa, Bola Are, Osewele Jesu, Opelope anointing etc.  I like gospel music in general.

Favourite fashion accessory?

I like wristwatches, I like glasses too. You could see the ones on me right now.

Favourite TV or movies?

I like news. Whenever I visit someone, I don’t want them to give me anything.  My joy will be that they should just put on the TV and let me watch news. A preacher must be current.

Favourite leader?

My spiritual leader is dead. God now is my spiritual leader.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

2019: Delta North APC passes vote of confidence on Buhari

— 17th February 2018

Paul Osuyi, Asaba Members of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in Delta North senatorial district have unanimously passed a vote of confidence on President Muhammadu Buhari, while urging him to seek re-election in 2019. Rising from a meeting at the country home of Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu in Onicha-Ugbo,…

  • Delta PDP crisis: Lawmaker, 5 LG exco members suspended for alleged anti-party activities

    — 17th February 2018

    Paul Osuyi, Asaba The crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Aniocha Local Government Area of Delta State is getting messier by the day as the leadership of the party in the area has slammed an indefinite suspension on a sitting lawmaker, Mr. Emeka Nwobi. Nwobi was suspended for alleged anti-party activities alongside five…

  • Ritualists den discovered in Osun

    — 17th February 2018

    Clement Adeyi, Osogbo A ritualists den was, at the weekend, discovered in Ilobu Town in Irepodun Local Government Area of Osun State. Daily Sun gathered that several nefarious activities had been going on at the den until men and officers of the state’s Police Command, led by Commissioner of Police Adeoye Finmihan, discovered and raided…

  • UNICEF pledges to address violence against children

    — 17th February 2018

    Paul Orude, Bauchi The United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) has expressed its commitment to continue to partner with government at all levels and all stakeholders to address the high prevalence of violence against children in Nigeria. The Officer in Charge of UNICEF Nigeria, Bauchi Field Office, Mr. Idrissa Yeo, stated this in Bauchi, during a…

  • Aregbesola tasks Nigerian youths on hard work, diligence

    — 17th February 2018

    Clement Adeyi, Osogbo Governor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun State has called on Nigerian youths to secure a better future for themselves through hard work,diligence and productivity in all their endeavours. The governor said, for Nigeria to reclaim her glorious position of providing genuine and outstanding leadership among the comity of nations, her youths must ‎rise…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share