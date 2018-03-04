The Sun News
I trained for two days on how to wear Police uniform – ChIzoba, Miss Intercontinental Africa

Chizoba Esther Ejike is the current Miss Intercontinental Africa and hails from Achalla community in Awka North Local Government Area of Anambra State. She is a graduate of Accounting from the Nnamdi Azikwe University, Awka where she graduated two years ago.

  Ejike contested for the Miss Intercontinental in Egypt held on January 24, 2018 and won the 46th edition of the beauty contest. In this interview, she explained why she chose the Nigerian Police uniform as her national costume in the competition. She is a model, and cosmetologist who runs a business.

How many contestants took part in the pageant?

I contested with 72 others from across other continents. We were five continental queens. There were the intercontinental queens for Europe, South America, North America and Asia and myself representing Africa.

We were so many, I lost the count. Some of the girls who came into the camp could not make it to the grand finale. We were about 20 from Africa that made it to the grand finale.

How was the selection done and how did you emerge?

First of all, each country has to send a delegate to represent the country in the contest. Then when we got to the camp we went through rigorous and tedious screening and training exercise. There were interviews; it wasn’t only about beauty, it was also about how well you could represent your country. During the grand finale 18 of us emerged, and we were two from Africa – Nigeria and Egypt. The others came from the other continents. 

How did you emerge from Nigeria before going to Egypt?

There is Intercontinental Nigeria pageant. That was how I emerged represent Nigeria at the Intercontinental World pageant.

What made you to stand out during the contest?

In the camp, there were so many tasks given to one apart from exercise and physical fitness. There was hard work to do, which you may not know that judges were watching and taking note of you. Some tasks were given to us and we were meant to deliver; they wanted to know how punctual one could be.

They asked us to do one thing or the other to test our ability; even when we were eating they were watching us and we did not know. Punctuality and how you were able to work round the clock without being tired was also evaluated. When we retired for the day, we were told to come out as early as 7am just to test our punctuality. So we had two tough weeks before we were selected at the grand finale.

What costume did you use for the contest?

Before you go to the camp there was a list of requirements that a contestant must come with and among them were national identity costume and cultural costume being used in your country. And I know Nigeria has a diverse culture with many ethnic groups with their own cultural attires. So, I decided to wear something national and that was when the thought of wearing the Nigeria Police uniform occurred to me because the uniform commands authority and respect.

Why did you choose police uniform as your costume?

Apart from the fact that the uniform commands respect, I have always admired the police force. I admire the courage of men and women in the force, who put their lives on line in discharging their duties. So, when I thought of wearing police uniform, I wrote to the Anambra State Police Command in Awka, home state and expressed interest in wearing the police uniform at the international pageant. Luckily for me it was approved and I was trained for two days on how to wear it. I’m really humbled and honoured.

When you stepped on stage with the uniform how did the judges and others look at you?

When we came for interview for the national identity costume, I stood out because others wore fashionable clothes and I came out like a policewoman, different from what others wore.

The judges were surprised and asked me what prompted me to do that and I gave my reasons which is the fact that so many Nigerian policemen and other security agents sacrifice their lives serving the country. And this is my way of honouring them and the fact that I admire Nigerian police but I don’t have that courage to join them.

They asked how I got the uniform because I told them that I am not a police officer and I explained to them that I sought for approval and it was given to me for the contest.

Did wearing the uniform contribute to your winning the contest? 

It was part of it because there were different stages and different judges. For instance, we had the swimwear, evening gown, national costume, character and other competitions.

What did you learn from the contest?

Wow, I have learnt a lot. I learnt to interact, to meet with diverse people from other parts of the world. It is not the language you speak that brings about the disparity but it is how well you communicate that matters.

It is a beauty competition, yes, but it is good that you are beautiful in your own way as a black girl and proud of your colour. You should be able to stand out wherever you are, always proud of your colour, exhibit national pride and keep the flag flying.

What do you intend to do during your reign?

I am working on my book entitled, ‘Be the change you want to see.’  That is one of the reasons I wore the Nigerian police uniform because in-as-much-as you have some reservations about the police, every country has its own problems – the good, the bad and the ugly.  I want to pass the message through the book, that the youths can be the vanguard of change despite the fact that the odds are against them.

They should stop wishing for the change and start creating the change. People, especially the youths, are running out of the country for greener pasture and run into problems along the way. You will still come back to meet the same problem. So no matter the trouble in the country, home is home and we can make the country a better place. That is the main message in the book. I will be going to schools, both secondary and tertiary to talk to youths. That is what will take most of my time this year.

What advice do you have for other young ladies out there?

If you believe in anything, go for it; forget about other shortcomings. It is not how far, it is how well and how determined you are that takes you to the next level, that is my advice for the girls.

What are your likes and dislikes?

I like reading and cooking but I dislike oppression and injustice.

