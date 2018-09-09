I THOUGHT he prized genuineness above lipstick and high-heels

What! Teju, here? My heart raced, pumping sporadically as I felt a shot of adrenaline go straight to my brain. Oh yes you got that right, I was having a panic attack. It was just two days to the last Monday of the month and I had Domestic Violence Anonymous, the support group I ran every last Monday of the month through a non-profit Organisation, Warien Rose Foundation and in between there was my Radio show, Love Bug on Unilag 103.1fm on Saturdays. I had too much to do and I certainly was not expecting ‘love sick Teju’ I thought disparagingly.

How did he find my office sef? I grumbled under my breath. “Hello Tobs, surprise!” Teju said strolling in like he owned the place. “I must say I am, what are you doing here?” I asked unable to conceal my curiosity. “Well I was passing by (I rolled my eyes, oh no not that old worn out line, I grimaced) and decided to say hello,” he finished, grinning at my antics, unashamedly using his dimples to advantage. No wonder Debby was so smitten she didn’t stand a chance, the poor dear.