– The Sun News
Latest
9th September 2018 - I THOUGHT he prized genuineness above lipstick and high-heels
9th September 2018 - Effects of toxic relationships on HEALTH
9th September 2018 - The public servant as a transformational leader
9th September 2018 - Terry joins Spartak Moscow
9th September 2018 - You must be a Nigerian…
9th September 2018 - Courtois hits back at Blues fans
9th September 2018 - Milan prepares Fabregas bid
9th September 2018 - I never meant to hurt Salah-Ramos
9th September 2018 - Sarri vows: I’ll lead Chelsea to EPL title
9th September 2018 - Manchester united suspends contract talks with Pogba
Home / Columns / I THOUGHT he prized genuineness above lipstick and high-heels
LIPSTICK

I THOUGHT he prized genuineness above lipstick and high-heels

— 9th September 2018

I thought Sotonye was done and dusted and he prized genuineness and thoughtfulness above lipstick and high-heels.

Efe Anaughe

What! Teju, here? My heart raced, pumping sporadically as I felt a shot of adrenaline go straight to my brain. Oh yes you got that right, I was having a panic attack. It was just two days to the last Monday of the month and I had Domestic Violence Anonymous, the support group I ran every last Monday of the month through a non-profit Organisation, Warien Rose Foundation and in between there was my Radio show, Love Bug on Unilag 103.1fm on Saturdays. I had too much to do and I certainly was not expecting ‘love sick Teju’ I thought disparagingly.

READ ALSO: ‘WHAT is he doing here, I didn’t ask ‘madam matchmaker’ to call him’

How did he find my office sef? I grumbled under my breath. “Hello Tobs, surprise!” Teju said strolling in like he owned the place. “I must say I am, what are you doing here?” I asked unable to conceal my curiosity. “Well I was passing by (I rolled my eyes, oh no not that old worn out line, I grimaced) and decided to say hello,” he finished, grinning at my antics, unashamedly using his dimples to advantage. No wonder Debby was so smitten she didn’t stand a chance, the poor dear.

Unfortunately in spite of his boyish charm he just wasn’t my type. “Actually it’s true, I am on my way to New York and thought it will be nice to pop in and say hello. Maybe we can do dinner?” He asked charmingly. I nodded, what was the harm? He said he was passing through. I insisted on meeting him at the Restaurant when he offered to come pick me. I wasn’t going to take chances bringing him to my home and have him pop in at will, like Rick and Dennis do which is quite annoying and frustrating. He suggested I make the selection and I chose a new place in town, Lekki axis to be precise.

I didn’t go to any familiar place or anywhere near my place of abode, I didn’t want to risk running into someone I knew. I took a cab and asked the cab man to wait so he can take me back home.

As soon as I walked into the Restaurant, I stopped in my track in shock, as I made eye contact with Rick. Rick is here, dining with a woman! I went through panic, anger, jealousy and finally struggled to suppress the most cunning, I shouldn’t say this but who am I fooling? Envy! There sitting across the room was Rick with Sotonye! I can’t miss that beautifully chiseled face and flawless skin, even from where I stood her skin shone.

READ ALSO: “There are days I wonder if my mind is an engine or an exhaust”

You do remember Sotonye, right? Ok for those of you who know nothing about her; Sotonye the plotting, crafty b*tch is Rick’s Babymama! Her laugh floated through the air as I walked in. Everything happened within split seconds. Teju appeared from nowhere and his low whistle and hungry gaze assuaged my bruised ego.

When I looked at Ricks’ table he was glaring at us with a thunderous expression. I turned to Teju and gave him a kiss on the lips which was a shock and surprise to him, he was pleased. I looked at him wearily, what have I done now? It’s all because of that arrogant… I was upset. Rick has the kind of face that gets attention, the sudden pause in a person’s expression when they look his way, followed by his nonchalant gaze and a weak smile.

Of course the shy look that accompanies it is a dead giveaway. It doesn’t help that he is sometimes modest about it; it makes the girls fall for him all the more I guess. No doubt an act that works for him! I thought Sotonye was done and dusted and he prized genuineness and thoughtfulness above lipstick and high-heels.

I knew I looked alluring. I wore a super cute, sparkling, beaded dress, completely covered with red and crystal stones; strapless, sweetheart bodice-tulle. The full skirt was made from cut tulle that was a puffy ball gown mini party banger. I felt so good, I tasted it. Like Elvis Presley once said, “I’m not trying to be sexy. It’s just my way of expressing myself when I move around”.

READ ALSO: “I DIDN’T want to be indebted to anyone, not to talk of a stranger”

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

CONTRACT

Manchester united suspends contract talks with Pogba

— 9th September 2018

Manchester United have put contract talks with Paul Pogba on hold amid recent speculation linking him with a move to Barcelona, according to reports. The France international has had a tough couple of months at United. There have been endless reports that he is unsettled and his relationship with Jose Mourinho is said to be…

  • bisi fayemi

    ‘As First Lady, I’ll give priority to girl-child issues’ – Bisi Fayemi

    — 9th September 2018

    Christy Anyanwu Erelu Bisi Fayemi is the wife of the Ekiti State governor-elect, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, who will be sworn-in on October 16. While awaiting the handing over of power from the incumbent governor of the state, Erelu Fayemi attended the Africa Fashion Week London, as a special  guest of the organisers, during which she…

  • BUHARI, JONATHAN, ABBA

    Buhari, Jonathan and I: Ex-IGP, Suleiman Abba, opens up

    — 9th September 2018

    ■ I didn’t betray former president Jonathan ■ Why police invaded NASS to stop Tambuwal ■ Jonathan wanted me to rig 2015 election for PDP Former Inspector-General of Police Suleiman Abba, a lawyer, has opened up on the actions he took to forestall the plan to scuttle the 2015 presidential election. In this interview with…

  • PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE

    2019: Why APGA is fielding presidential candidate

    — 9th September 2018

    So far, the recent pronouncement by the party that it will field a presidential candidate has further buoyed its chances in 2019. ■ As party bounces back to reckoning Magnus Eze (Enugu), Okey Sampson (Aba), Jeff Amaechi Agbodo, Aloysius Attah, (Onitsha), George Onyejiuwa, Stanley Uzoaru (Owerri) The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) is seen by…

  • OSINBAJO UNDER FIRE

    Restructuring: Osinbajo under fire

    — 9th September 2018

    His position drew the ire of Atiku, now a presidential aspirant under the platform of the PDP, who countered him, saying Osinbajo’s position sought to reduce restructuring to a geographical concept ■ Ohanaeze, Afenifere, PANDEF, Middle Belt Forum, others give VP hard knocks ■ VP spoke our mind – Prof. Jide Owoeye Enyeribe Ejiogu, Omoniyi Salaudeen,…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share