I suffered insomnia, unable to defecate for 3 months –Ex-FUNAAB VC— 23rd July 2018
Laide Raheem, Abeokuta
Former Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), Prof. Olusola Oyewole, on Sunday, disclosed that, apart from the false allegations levelled against him by some staff members of the institution, he also suffered ‘spiritual attacks’ that he could not sleep and defecate for three months.
Oyewole said as his ‘attackers’ were writing frivolous petitions to nail him, they were equally attacking his health spiritually to weaken his stance against corrupt practices in the institution.
He said his health deteriorated that without any medical explanation, he lost about 16kg during what he termed ‘trials and wilderness period’ of his tenure as the vice chancellor of FUNAAB. The former vice chancellor disclosed this during a special thanksgiving service, held at the Divine Heights Bible Church, Abeokuta.
Oyewole, alongside the former pro-chancellor of the varsity, Senator Adeleye Ogunlewe and the then bursar, Moses Ilesanmi, were arraigned in November 2016, separately and jointly on an 18-count charge bordering on alleged stealing, abuse of office and fraudulent conversion of the university property.
READ ALSO: Gunmen kill 4 civilians in Afghan mosque
But an Ogun State High Court sitting in Abeokuta struck out the suit filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission against them.
The court, presided over by Justice Olatokunbo Majekodunmi, also discharged and acquitted the trio in the fraud allegations brought by the anti-graft agency.
Speaking further, Oyewole, recalled that in February 2016, when he was selected by the Nigeria University Commission (NUC) as one of the vice chancellors to travel to the United States of America on visitation to some universities, he started urinating blood the moment they landed in the US.
