– The Sun News
Latest
31st July 2018 - I stopped swearing-in of new dep. gov. – Okorocha
31st July 2018 - Kaduna court frees 100 El-Zakzaky followers
31st July 2018 - Picking final D’Tigress squad for World Cup will be difficult, assistant coach says
31st July 2018 - Police chase out Clerk, staff from Benue House of Assembly
31st July 2018 - Tinubu to build faculty of arts complex for LASU
31st July 2018 - JUST IN: Judge refuses to swear in Ekenze as new Imo dep. gov.
31st July 2018 - Delta Tourism Board set for African Senior Athletics Championships
31st July 2018 - Orji Kalu distances self from alleged plan to defect from APC
31st July 2018 - Disu to Rohr: Comb Nigeria for home-based stars for future tournaments
31st July 2018 - JUST IN: Court acquits Bafarawa over N15bn corruption case
Home / Cover / National / I stopped swearing-in of new dep. gov. – Okorocha
OKOROCHA

I stopped swearing-in of new dep. gov. – Okorocha

— 31st July 2018

Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State has claimed full responsibility for the botched swearing-in of the new deputy governor of the state, Sir Calistus Ekenze, on Tuesday.

According to the governor, the swearing-in was suspended following his directive to the Chief Judge of the state to obey the interim court order restraining him from carrying out the exercise.

Governor Okorocha, who gave the explanation said that prior to the swearing-in, the venue of the scheduled swearing-in, the Sam Mbakwe Exco Chamber was full to the brim by guests, including senior government functionaries and APC leaders in the state, before he gave the directive which came through the Attorney-General of the state, Barr. M.O. Nlemedim, to halt the exercise.

The governor gave the explanation through his Chief Press Secretary, Sam Onwuemeodo.

READ ALSO: Kaduna court frees 100 El-Zakzaky followers

He said that he had insisted that the Interim Order be obeyed not minding some issues raised by senior lawyers in the government against the Order, maintaining that his administration must continue to obey valid court orders served on the government or agents of the government.

It should be recalled that the 19 members of the state’s House of Assembly had, on Monday, July 30, 2018 impeached the former Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere, following the submission, last Friday, of the report of the Panel that investigated the accusations against him.

Also, according to the governor’s statement, “The Deputy-Governor  earlier got an order against the impeachment process, on July 5, 2018 by a State High Court, but the Order was vacated and described as a ‘nullity’ by the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory in Abuja presided over by Justice O. A. Musa on July 16, 2018.

Meanwhile, Governor Okorocha has urged all Imo people and all the parties in the matter to remain law-abiding and allow the law to take its course.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

OKOROCHA

I stopped swearing-in of new dep. gov. – Okorocha

— 31st July 2018

Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State has claimed full responsibility for the botched swearing-in of the new deputy governor of the state, Sir Calistus Ekenze, on Tuesday. According to the governor, the swearing-in was suspended following his directive to the Chief Judge of the state to obey the interim court order restraining…

  • KADUNA

    Kaduna court frees 100 El-Zakzaky followers

    — 31st July 2018

    Sola Ojo, Kaduna A Kaduna State High Court judge , on Tuesday, in her judgement in the ‘No Case Submission’ filed by the defense lawyers, freed nearly 100 members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) arrested in December 2015 following a bloody  clash between the Islamic sect and men of Nigerian Army that reportedly…

  • BENUE

    Police chase out Clerk, staff from Benue House of Assembly

    — 31st July 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Staff of the Benue State House of Assembly, including the Clerk of the House, Torese Agena were, on Tuesday, chased out of the Assembly complex by armed policemen. The development followed the event of the previous day where eight members of the Assembly, led by the impeached Speaker, Terkimbi Ikyange, with the…

  • Bola Tinubu

    Tinubu to build faculty of arts complex for LASU

    — 31st July 2018

    NAN A former Governor of Lagos State and Leader of the APC, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, has offered to build a complex to house the faculty of arts at the Lagos State University (LASU) in Ojo. The Vice-Chancellor of LASU, Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun, made the announcement at a news conference on Tuesday in Lagos. Fagbohun…

  • EKENZE

    JUST IN: Judge refuses to swear in Ekenze as new Imo dep. gov.

    — 31st July 2018

    The drama surrounding the removal of Eze Madumere as deputy governor of Imo State continued, on Tuesday, as his supposed replacement, Callistus Ekenze, was refused to be sworn in. Ekenze, who was until Monday, the Head of Service in the state had, on same Monday, been cleared by the state’s House of Assembly, to replace…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share