The Sun News
Latest
23rd November 2017 - I remain S’ West PDP chair, says Olafeso
23rd November 2017 - N’ Delta leaders reaffirm support for Buhari’s govt.
23rd November 2017 - EFCC releases ex-SGF, Anyim Pius Anyim, passport seized
23rd November 2017 - AfDB to invest $12b in power sector in Africa in 4 years – Adesina
23rd November 2017 - Myanmar, Bangladesh sign Rohingya return deal
23rd November 2017 - Federation to popularise cycling in Nigeria
23rd November 2017 - Kuwait’s Emir leaves hospital after successful medical tests
23rd November 2017 - Why I joined APC – Ojukwu
23rd November 2017 - Student’s suicide sparks violence in Indian varsity
23rd November 2017 - Prayer warriors storm Abuja in Dec. for Buhari
Home / National / I remain S’ West PDP chair, says Olafeso

I remain S’ West PDP chair, says Olafeso

— 23rd November 2017

A factional leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Eddy Olafeso, says he remains the authentic leader of the party in the South-West zone.

Olafeso said, on Wednesday, in Akure, that his group was re-affirmed as the PDP leaders in the zone during the last convention of the party in Abuja.

Chief Makanjuola Ogundipe, another factional leader of the party, had on Monday in Lagos claimed that he was the authentic chairman of the party in the South-West zone.

Olafeso said: “It is very unfortunate and tendentious for someone to assume that carrying court papers around is enough to make him the leader of the party.

“Even, if they have court papers to back their claims, the case is already at the Appeal Court.

“They should wait till pronouncement of the court before jumping around that they are the leaders of the party in the zone.

“Leadership is freely given by the people and endorsed by the party through all its processes.”

He said that Makanjuola and his group were part of the challenges facing the party since 2011 “till when we won at the Supreme Court in July 12, 2017”.

Olafeso noted that PDP had gone beyond unnecessary antagonism, saying that the party’s focus was to ensure victory at the polls in 2019.

He expressed optimism that all the crises rocking the party would be resolved before its Dec. 9 National Convention.

“Today, I can tell you categorically that South-West PDP under my watch has been able to stabilise the party in Osun, Ogun, Oyo and Lagos States.

“We thank the leadership of the party for the opportunity given us to serve.

“We will continue to do our best to ensure that our party will be positioned in a way that it can begin to win again,” he said. (NAN)

Post Views: 13
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

I remain S’ West PDP chair, says Olafeso

— 23rd November 2017

A factional leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Eddy Olafeso, says he remains the authentic leader of the party in the South-West zone. Olafeso said, on Wednesday, in Akure, that his group was re-affirmed as the PDP leaders in the zone during the last convention of the party in Abuja. Chief Makanjuola Ogundipe,…

  • N’ Delta leaders reaffirm support for Buhari’s govt.

    — 23rd November 2017

    From: Ben Dunno, Warri Prominent leaders in the South South geo-political zone under the auspices of ‘Niger Delta stakeholders’ have passed a vote of confidence on President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, especially as it concerns the ongoing war on corruption and efforts being made to bring back the economy into shape.  The body reaffirmed its support…

  • EFCC releases ex-SGF, Anyim Pius Anyim, passport seized

    — 23rd November 2017

    Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Anyim Pius Anyim, has been released from the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).  Anyim who was arrested over alleged contract fraud and false assets declaration was released on administrative bail. An EFCC source who spoke on condition of anonymity said Anyim was released…

  • AfDB to invest $12b in power sector in Africa in 4 years – Adesina

    — 23rd November 2017

    President, African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, says the bank would invest 12 billion dollars in the power sector in Africa in four years with the goal of leveraging on the aviation sector. He said this while speaking, in Abuja. Adesina said the aviation sector was very important to the continent but that it could…

  • Federation to popularise cycling in Nigeria

    — 23rd November 2017

    The President, Cycling Federation of Nigeria (CFN), Giandomenico Massari, has said that the Federation was committed to popularise the sports Nigeria’s  six Geo-political zones. Massari gave the assurance at the flag off of cycling event at on-going Nigeria Society of Engineers (NSE) Games in Abuja. According to Massari, cycling can ensure a leading position for…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share