I remain patient and focused on my career, Lokosa says

NAN

Junior Lokosa, the leading goalscorer in the 2017/2018 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), on Wednesday said he remained patient and focussed on his career with Kano Pillars Football Club.

Lokosa who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) said he had gotten over the disappointment of his failed contract deal with Norwegian club, SK Brann.

“It’s only natural for me to feel a little disappointed that my deal in Norway didn’t go through, but I have put all that behind me now and believe that my time will definitely come.

“I have since resumed training with Kano Pillars and can’t wait for the league to resume so as to pick up from where I left off,’’ he said.

NAN reports that Lokosa had previously tried to get a contract at Bulgarian club PFC Ludogorets, before he tried out with Brann late July.

READ ALSO Maryam Sanda, alleged husband killer, names new baby after father in-law

He expressed delight on his return to the country, adding that he was eager to start playing for his club again and add more goals to his already impressive tally.

The top striker however said his goal was to help his club win the league title.

He added that he would not mind sacrificing the top prize for the highest goal scorer award for that to be possible.

Lokosa has scored 19 goals in the 24-week-old NPFL, which earned him a Super Eagles cap against DR Congo just before the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

“I want to do all I can to help my club return to the summit of the NPFL and also play continental football.

“I am not seeking personal glory. I want to help my club win the league and if the opportunity of adding the highest goal scorer award presents itself, I will also grab it with both hands.

“The management has advised me on my return to be patient and remain focused on my career and that is exactly what I intend to do for now.

“God’s time is always the best,” he said.

Three-time NPFL champions Kano Pillars are third on the 20-club league table with 38 points from 24 matches.