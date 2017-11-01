The Sun News
Latest
1st November 2017 - I regret not heeding OBJ’s call to vie for Ogun governorship – Prof. Afonja
1st November 2017 - Anambra guber: PRP laments ‘wasteful spending’ by other parties
1st November 2017 - Court dismisses Diezani’s application for trial in Nigeria
1st November 2017 - Gombe APC stalwart urges Buhari to appoint credible persons into NEDC
1st November 2017 - Ibom Specialist Hospital: Akwa Ibom govt. reviews MoU with Consultant
1st November 2017 - Anambra guber: Obi, Obiano should stop washing dirty linen in public – Okeke
1st November 2017 - Fayose can give Nigerians the leadership we deserves – CAN
1st November 2017 - OCP launches mobile school lab in Kaduna
1st November 2017 - Nasarawa NSCDC commandant, Bashir Lawan Kano is dead
1st November 2017 - Buhari launches 2018 armed forces emblem
Home / National / I regret not heeding OBJ’s call to vie for Ogun governorship – Prof. Afonja

I regret not heeding OBJ’s call to vie for Ogun governorship – Prof. Afonja

— 1st November 2017

…As he donates books to OOPL

From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Retired Professor of Statistics, Biyi Afonja, has confessed that his rejection of former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo’s overtures to vie for Ogun governorship over 40 years ago, is now haunting him.

Afonja rued the missed opportunity and regretted that Ogun West’s agitation to produce governor since 1976 would have been actualised, if he had heeded Obasanjo’s call.

He made this known, on Wednesday, while donating some of his books to Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Prof. Afonja, in company of his wife, Yewande, donated some books covering statistics, autobiography, family relationship, philosophy, among others te former president inside the library complex of the OOPL.

Afonja, who served as a commissioner of education in the defunct Western Region, recalled how Obasanjo paid him a visit in New York, years back and asked him to come home to contest for governorship position.

Afonja said: “An august guest who enjoyed visiting me (in New York) was General Olusegun Obasanjo. On one of his visits, he engaged me in a serious talk about the political situation in Nigeria.

“He pleaded with me to come home and make my contributions possibly by running for the governorship of Ogun State. I tried to make him realize how upsetting it would be for me to return home after spending only about a year at UNDP.

“He couldn’t be persuaded by my argument. I can never forget his parting words that he hoped I would not regret my decision. Those words continue to haunt me till today.”

He commended Obasanjo’s initiatives on the OOPL, describing former President as “most erudite head of state Nigeria ever had.”

The former pro-chancellor and chairman, Governing Council of Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Ago-Iwoye, explained the need to contribute to the development to OOPL spurred him to make books donation.

Speaking, Obasanjo thanked Afonja for the donation, saying the need to keep institutional memory made him to establish OOPL, a first of its kind in Africa.

Obasanjo said it is high time Nigeria kept institutional memory to “shape our present and the future”, adding that “we must not allow our past to hurt us.”

Corroborating Afonja’s position, Obasanjo admitted that he called on the retired professor to vie for governor, but added “Only God knows what would have happened if you agreed to contest.”

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

I regret not heeding OBJ’s call to vie for Ogun governorship – Prof. Afonja

— 1st November 2017

…As he donates books to OOPL From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta Retired Professor of Statistics, Biyi Afonja, has confessed that his rejection of former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo’s overtures to vie for Ogun governorship over 40 years ago, is now haunting him. Afonja rued the missed opportunity and regretted that Ogun West’s agitation to produce governor…

  • Anambra guber: PRP laments ‘wasteful spending’ by other parties

    — 1st November 2017

      From: David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) candidate for the November 18 Anambra State governorship election, Dr. Stephen Obiorah Mbah, has said that his edge over other candidates is that he has uses his hard-earned money for the election with no sponsor or godfather that he would be accountable to if he…

  • Court dismisses Diezani’s application for trial in Nigeria

    — 1st November 2017

    …I won’t be used to frustrate UK trial, says Judge From: Lukman Olabiyi Hope of embattled former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Mrs. Diezani Alison-Madueke to be brought to Nigeria to face trial was, on Wednesday, dashed by the Federal High Court, Lagos. The court dismissed her application seeking to be joined as a defendant in…

  • Gombe APC stalwart urges Buhari to appoint credible persons into NEDC

    — 1st November 2017

    From: Ali Abare , Gombe. A front line politician and 2019 guber aspirant in Gombe State, Alhaji Abubakar Mua’zu, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to appoint only people of proven integrity to manage the North East Development Commission (NEDC). Mua’zu gave the advice, on Wednesday, in a chat with newsmen. He applauded the president…

  • Ibom Specialist Hospital: Akwa Ibom govt. reviews MoU with Consultant

    — 1st November 2017

    Indications have emerged that services at the Ibom Specialist Hospital Uyo, may resume as the state government commences the review of Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) sealed with the Consulting Firm, Cardiocare Medical Services Limited. Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State gave the indication while briefing Government House correspondents on the circumstances that led to…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share