I regret getting married late – Nkechi Emmanuel

In December 2017, Nollywood actress, Naomi Nkechi Emmanuel, who is popular for her Nurse Titi role in the popular sitcom, Clinic Matters, walked down the aisle with her lover, Ambrose Amara.

Obviously still basking in the euphoria of her marriage, the script interpreter told Inside Nollywood that had she known, she would have married long, long time ago.

Hear her: “Marriage feels so good. In fact, I regret that I didn’t go into it early enough. Marriage is so sweet. I will advise all single ladies and guys out there to try and find the right person. There is nothing like having the right person who your heart beats for, all the time. I mean hugs in the morning and night, and then sharing ideas and everything together. Honestly, I regret I got married late. I should have done it a long time ago,” she asserted.

Mrs Amara also maintained that marriage would not in any way affect her acting career. “Not at all. I don’t see it coming. It’s even going to multiply my progress, because hopefully most of the movies he’s going to be directing, I will be involved. So, it is going to boost my career,” she assured.