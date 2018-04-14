I prefer money to good sex –Amanda Ebeye, actress

For delectable Nollywood actress, Amanda Ebeye, money answereth all things. Ask the thespian to choose between a wealthy man and one that is very good in bed but without money, she wouldn’t hesitate to go for the former. In fact, she is not ready to mince words when it comes to sex and money. For her, money is it!

When confronted with a poser bordering on affluence and sexual satisfaction, the single mother of one, who recently went into hair business, made a very interesting choice. Inside Nollywood had asked her: “If the sex is bad but he is a good man and treats you like a queen, will you stay in the relationship or marriage?’

The Delta State-born movie star responded instantly: “As long as he has lots of money, why not? Who has good sex helped? Who cares when the shops are full of the right tools?”

Also, when asked about her family’s reaction when they got to know that she was pregnant out of wedlock, Ebeye said she was old enough to make her decisions.

Hear her: “When I told my mother that I was pregnant, she simply made me understand that it’s my life, my decision and not hers. Luckily for me, I have amazing parents. I have done my obligations as a child. So, there’s really nothing to worry about.”