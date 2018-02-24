I pray to get married at 25 – Kofoworola

At 21 and on the cusp of adulthood, pretty and talented Akinlaja Kofoworola is arguably one of the youngest movie producers in Nollywood.



The budding actress cum producer of a new flick, Aito, confessed to Inside Nollywood that it wasn’t easy bringing together top Yoruba actors in her new movie. She also squealed on her plans to get married at 25.



Hear her: “It wasn’t easy bringing together the likes of Yinka Quadri, Ayo Mogaji, Yetunde Wunmi, Okunnu, Toyin Adegbola, and Kunle Afod in one movie, but God did it. Thank God for my father who sponsored the project.

However, my major challenge has been trying to juggle my career and education, because I started acting when I was in SSS 2. Now, I am 21.

“The movie, Aito, centers on the issue of child marriage, but basically with the settings of Yoruba culture. The movie shows the impact of early or child marriage and how they affect our society.”

On her plans for marriage, Kofoworola said: “Marriage should be from the minimum age of 18 and I wish to settle down when I am 25. That’s by God’s grace. For now, I am not in any relationship; I just want to face my education and career. I pray for a God-fearing, career-oriented and well-educated man. God should give me my own husband.”