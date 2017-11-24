I pray for peace of Nigeria, Pope Francis tells Dogara 

His Holiness, Pope Francis, has said he has been praying for the peace and stability of Nigeria.

The Pope made this known when he met with Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, in Saint Peters Square, Vatican City, yesterday.

Dogara had led the Nigerian delegation to the Holy See, for a morning mass, where nationals and leaders from different countries of the world gather to join the Pope for the mass and receive blessings from him.

The speaker, who described the meeting with Pope Francis as “awesome,” stated in a statement by his media adviser, Turaki Hassan, that he was surprised and delighted to know that the pontiff is well-informed about happenings in Nigeria.

“The moment I was introduced to him as the speaker of the Nigerian parliament, he said: ‘how is Nigeria and how are you working for the peace of Nigeria? Pray for me also.’

The speaker was accompanied by the Nigerian ambassador to the Holy See, General Goerge Godwin Umo, who disclosed that the Pope has been holding mass in honour of the 26 Nigerian girls who died in the mediterranean while trying to enter Italy few weeks ago.

Dogara is in Italy, on the invitation of the President of the Italian Chamber of Deputies, Ms Laura Boldrini, for an international conference on “Human trafficking and women empowerment: The partnership between Nigeria and Italy.”