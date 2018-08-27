United States President, Donald Trump, called his Nigeria counterpart, Muhammadu Buhari, “lifeless,” after their April meeting, claimed global business newspaper, Financial Times, in a recent publication.

Buhari and Trump met at the White House on April 30. Both leaders discussed issues bordering on fighting terrorism and economic growth.

However, as Trump is set to welcome President Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya, Financial Times, in an article titled, ‘Africa looks for something new out of Trump,’ claimed that the US leader described Buhari, whom he met officially in April, as ‘so lifeless.’

The paper added that Trump warned his aides that he never wanted to meet someone ‘so lifeless’ again.

“The first meeting with Nigeria’s ailing 75-year-old Muhammadu Buhari in April ended with the US president telling aides he never wanted to meet someone so lifeless again, according to three people familiar with the matter,” Financial Times claimed.

The PUNCH recalls that Trump had, at a meet-the-press held by the two leaders, praised the Buhari administration. He commended the President’s effort in tackling corruption and insurgency.

The 72-year-old American president had then called Nigeria one of the most beautiful places on earth, adding that he would love to visit someday.