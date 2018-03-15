The Sun News
I never thought I would be monarch, says Oba Famuyiwa

— 15th March 2018

 Moshood Adebayo

For the Onipapa of Papalanto, Ewekoro Local Government Area of Ogun State, Oba Razak Famuyiwa, ascending the throne of his forebears, 10 years ago, was not something he struggled for, but rather, it came through the will of God and wishes of his people.

A former employee of the then WAPCO Cement, now LAFARGE, he said the will of God and the wishes of his people facilitated his ascension; amid the claims of those who were not entitled to the throne:

“Ascension the throne of Onipapa was not without hitches as those who were not of royal lineage wanted to rewrite history. But our elders, youths and other critical stakeholders stood their ground and did not allow bad precedent to be set because along the line, the truth came out and I was later selected, elected and crowned. You know there is difference between fighting for something that does not belong to you and something that God has really planned for you, but which you don’t know.”

Oba Musulumi Jinadu spent 12 months on the throne before he joined his forefathers: “I thank God that 10 years after, when I reflect on how I got to this throne, I usually marvel at the love of my people which made my choice possible. Even when the next Onipapa was zoned to our royal family, I never thought I would be picked because I have senior brothers and I had thought one of them would emerge.

“In fact, I even championed the cause of one of them to emerge, but as fate would have it, during the consultation of Ifa oracle, my name came up and I was eventually picked. It was a big a shock to me, it is God’s doing; not by my own power or struggle, It is only God that paved the way for me as an Oba, I never thought I would one day sit on this throne. Truly, when God says yes, no mortal can say no. I thanked those living souls that God used for me when it became evident that I was the choice of the people.”

Asked how it has been on the throne, Oba Famuyiwa said: “It has not been easy, but we thank God for everything, particularly in area of the development of the town. There has been tremendous rapid development and growth beyond my imagination in Papalanto and I thank God for this. For anyone who knows Papalanto very well in the past 16 years, he or she will agree with me that we are making progress, moving forward.

“Thank God for everything. So far, so good. Anyone that has been in this land since my ascension will know that God has really helped us. The town has gradually transited as a rural community to a town with social amenities. In the past, we had only a section in Papalanto; that Oju-Oja and Isale Afa where Adeitan lived. But today, I thank God, we will be talking of about seven or so communities.

“We have also succeeded in attracting companies to this town unlike in the past and I am happy for this. As I am talking to you, we have three re-cycling plastic industries fully functional and by the grace of God three other plastic industries are on the pipeline. Many companies, which are also interested in making sugar cane which we have in abundance here as a major raw material are already discussing with us. A university is also here, offering qualitative and quantitative education.”

Assessing the current government in the state, Oba Famuyiwa sid: “I can’t speak ill of Governor Ibikunle Amosun. He is my blood relation we are from the same ruling house, Amororo. He is my brother and he is doing well as a governor. Amosun is a man of his words. I am proud of him as an Owu person; as an Egba man; and as an Ogun State indigene.

“I am proud of his transformation of Abeokuta, the state capital to something worthy of envy among other state capitals in the South West. He has also left his footprints on the sand of time across the state; namely Yewa, Ijebu, Remo. May God continue to strengthen him so that he can complete the ongoing projects and hand over to a successor; someone who will continue where he will stop.

“If you asked me to rate him, I will not hesitate to give him 90 percent. It is because of this good work that Amosun is doing that I will canvass continuity on the projects that his administration has started by the next government. Only God knows who will succeed him, but his successor should continue his laudable projects.

“Lagos is making wave because there is continuity in governance. Since Asiwaju Bola Tinubu left office, there has been continuity in governance, hence whatever achievements the state is recording among other states in the country.

“Aside from infrastructural development, Amosun has also touched health, education, chieftaincy and many others. However, I want to appeal to him to do something about the remuneration of traditional rulers. We are closer to the people than even local government chairmen and others. Sincerely speaking, our remuneration is smaller than our responsibilities, hence government should review it.”

Speaking on the number of his wives: “You want to know about my wives? I am happily married with children, but I don’t have one wife. I am blessed with four good wives, all of them with histories, which I am not ready to narrate. I thank God for what He has done in my life so far, but let me add that I have reached my bus stop in marriage.”

