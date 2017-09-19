The Sun News
Latest
19th September 2017 - Norway’s Sovereign Wealth Fund hits $1tr value
19th September 2017 - Ohanaeze warns courts against frivolous orders on IPOB
19th September 2017 - Strike suspension: NANS lauds FG, ASUU
19th September 2017 - 200 Turks granted asylum in Germany
19th September 2017 - Mission urges Nigerians in S’ Africa to be law-abiding
19th September 2017 - Only LG autonomy can stop widespread agitations – NULGE
19th September 2017 - Ebonyi govt. supports army’s PYTHON DANCE
19th September 2017 - Ex-England, Man United star Rio Ferdinand wants to become professional boxer
19th September 2017 - Four dead in Lagos explosion
19th September 2017 - Buhari formally proscribes IPOB
Home / Cover / Politics / Anambra guber: I never said I’ll fight Anambra election with last drop of my blood –Obi

Anambra guber: I never said I’ll fight Anambra election with last drop of my blood –Obi

— 19th September 2017

By Peace Rahman

The former Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, has described as malicious, wicked and ungodly, the report in a newspaper (not this newspaper), quoting him as having said that he would fight the Anambra election with the last drop of his blood.

Answering questions on the matter during the Awka Diocesan Laity Week in Awka, Obi said it was ungodly of anyone to ascribe such a language to him.

“Those who know me over the years will easily tell you that the statement is antithetical to everything I stand for,” Obi stated.

On the actual statement he made, Obi said he only encouraged the PDP people to embrace reconciliation and go to the election with everything that they have, especially as one, united family.

Hear him: “I said the PDP would fight the election the way the PDP had never done before and that it would be the first time PDP conducted only one primary and that the party must reconcile now and go to the election as a united family. I emphasized the need for reconciliation by saying that what the PDP needed was reconciliation, reconciliation and reconciliation.”

Recalling his political odyssey, Obi said that he had gone through tough times in politics, including the denial of his victory in 2003, his impeachment in 2006, and the truncating of his tenure in 2007, noting that in those critical times, even when his followers had different views, he did not make any statement, asking if it were now he is not contesting that he would make such a statement.

On the accusation that he went to the shrine for the person he is supporting to remain obedient to him, Obi advised those who had chosen blackmail to think twice, as, according to him, the campaign would be run by the incumbent showcasing what he has done in four years to be worthy of the confidence of the people and by new candidates showing what they would do, adding that “all I can tell you is that the story of shrine and related nonsense are clearly the antics of the opposition that is afraid of facing reality.

“God has blessed me. If at my age, I hope for monetary rewards or have transaction in mind before supporting anybody in politics; it will be abuse of God’s grace in my life. 

I am committed to building a better society for the teeming youths of the country.”

Post Views: 68
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

About author

Uche Atuma

1 Comment

  1. Ebuka Amaechi 19th September 2017 at 10:47 am
    Reply

    The present sad Deve. in South East & events leadn to forth Comn Anambra State Guber Election have confirmed the widely held opinions by Patriots that Nigerian politicians are mostly non-Ideological driven, Self centred & Amala Politicians.Whose indept corruption,shamelessness & double speak on sensitive National issues have assumed dangerous dimension.Therefore, the reported denial by ex-Gov Peter Obi of his public declaration to to use his last blood fight,to make sure that PDP wins the forth comn Anambra State Guber Election against APGA, the party our late Sage The Ikemba Nnewi literally handed over to Mr Peter Obi,while he was alive. What a betray of the memory of his late mentor & political god father. This denial by ex-Gov Obi did not come as surprise to discern watchers of unfolding poltical events in Anambra State, nay the entire South East political zone. However ,I wish to re-echo words of late Musical legend Mudi Ibe from Oba town ” NA IGBO MA NDE, BU NDE BU NDE,MA OLUE”Once beaten twice shy.Ndi-Anambra Anya Saa Unu. To use ur Votes wizely for development,economic empower-ment,security,peace & prosperity for the enterpring/hard workn Citizens of our beautiful State & our hhomes for ever!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Ohanaeze warns courts against frivolous orders on IPOB

— 19th September 2017

From: Chidi Nnadi, Enugu Apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has warned courts in the country not to allow themselves to be used to undermine democratic process by granting frivolous orders against the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB). Ohanaeze, in a statement signed by its President-General, Chief Nnia Nwodo, on Monday evening, said it gathered…

  • Strike suspension: NANS lauds FG, ASUU

    — 19th September 2017

    The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) on Tuesday lauded the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) for reaching an amicable agreement in national interest. ASUU suspended its five weeks old strike following a closed door meeting with the Federal Government’s delegation. ASUU President, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, made the announcement on suspension…

  • Mission urges Nigerians in S’ Africa to be law-abiding

    — 19th September 2017

    Nigeria`s Consul General (CG) In South Africa, Amb. Godwin Adama, on Tuesday, urged Nigerians in that country to remain law abiding and resist being lured into crime. He said, in Johannesburg, that while the mission was working hard to protect their interest, Nigerians should stay away from crime. Adama said that Nigeria`s new high commissioner…

  • Only LG autonomy can stop widespread agitations – NULGE

    — 19th September 2017

    From: Ali Abare, Gombe The National Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) said the widespread agitations across the country could only be addressed when local governments are granted full autonomy. National President of NULGE, Comrade Ibrahim Khaleel, stated this in a chat with journalists in Gombe. Comrade Khaleel led members of the union on a…

  • Ebonyi govt. supports army’s PYTHON DANCE

    — 19th September 2017

    The Ebonyi State Government has declared support for the ongoing Nigerian Army exercise – “Egwu Eke’’, Python Dance II, in the South East zone. Governor David Umahi declared the support when he received the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai. He, however, urged the army to keep to its rules of engagement. Represented by…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share