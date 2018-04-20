… We’re not, youths reply president

… Ex-VP, Atiku, Fayose also react

Some Nigerian youths have replied President Muhammadu Buhari; that they are not lazy, contrary to his Wednesday comments that they “do nothing” and want everything for “free” because the country has oil.

Buhari, who earlier declared he would seek re-election in 2019, made the remark at a business conference in London, on Wednesday.

“A lot of them haven’t been to school and they are claiming, you know, that Nigeria has been an oil-producing country. Therefore they should sit and do nothing and get housing, health care, education, free.. A lot of them haven’t been to school and they are claiming, you know, that Nigeria has been an oil producing country therefore they should sit and do nothing and get housing, health care, education, free,” said Buhari.

First to fire a salvo at the president was the North West Zonal Coordinator of the Sule Lamido for President 2019 Campaign Organisation, Sani Liti, yesterday.

Liti told newsmen in Kaduna, that Buhari’s statement was indication that the “he has no development plan for the youths who constitute the larger number of the country’s population.”

Some youths also took on the president on Twitter.

Jack Robinson (@jackdre02) said one “Kate Ogechukwu, a Second Class Upper graduate of History and International Relations, from Ebonyi State University, decided to go into charcoal selling to make ends meet, due to lack of jobs,” while Sola Adio (@solaadio) recounted how “one of my female followers in her mid-20s told me she is a carpenter. She manufactures and delivers furniture to homes and offices. She has her own workshop with employees.”

The Àdùké (@Dammielawlar) was succinct in her reply to the president: “I hold a Masters degree in Geography but I sell amala and co for a living just because…”

Arise Stanley disclosed how he works “eight hours in the day, only to come back to my Art Studio and work for another five hours in the night. I am a Nigerian youth and I am not lazy.”

Jessica Clark (@clarksimi) gave a little history in a tweet.

“B.sc in Mass Communication. A Social Media Manager. Customer Care Officer. A business woman. I don’t make up to 100k monthly! It is not easy but, we are strong youths.”

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, who is also running for president in 2019, said he would “never refer to Nigeria’s youths as people who sit and do nothing,” in a statement posted on Facebook. He added that youths are the “backbone” of the country.

On his part, Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, called on youths to vote him out in 2019.

“It is painful that the president could describe youths in Nigeria, who are daily struggling to make a living under a harsh economy, as lazy people.

“Contrary to the morale-killing comment of the president, Nigerian youths are hardworking, intelligent and enterprising. Their future was mortgaged by past leaders like president Buhari, who had everything at their beck and call as youths. I imagine the youths of today having half of the opportunities available in the 1950s and 1960s.”

He said; “At 19, President Buhari left Secondary School to join the Army. At age 21 (two years in the army), he was commissioned a second lieutenant and appointed Platoon Commander of the Second Infantry Battalion in Abeokuta, Nigeria. Within his 24 years in the Army, the President was Governor of North Eastern State, Minister of Petroleum, Chairman of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and Head of State. Where can our youths get such opportunity today?

“Under his watch as Minister of Petroleum, N2.8 billion went missing from the accounts of the NNPC in Midlands Bank in the United Kingdom.

That N2.8 billion as at that time is like $2.8 billion (over N1 trillion) now and here is he insulting the youths whose existence his likes mortgaged.”

While telling the President to stop de-marketing Nigeria and its people in foreign lands, Governor Fayose reminded Nigerians how he (Buhari) said in an interview with UK Telegraph in February 2016 that some Nigerians in the United Kingdom were disposed to criminality and should not be granted asylum there.

The governor, who insisted that the negative foundation the likes of President Buhari laid for Nigeria has made life impossible for the youths, asked; “As Military Governor of the North Eastern State, what difference did President Buhari make in the lives of youths in the North?”

He described Buhari as an analogue President, saying; “There is no connection between him and the youths because I doubt if he can even use common android phone. One can’t really blame the President; he does not understand what is obtainable in the country anymore. That’s the reason he was still seeing West Germany and Deutschmark in 2015.”

Urging the youths to use their votes to send President Buhari out of office in 2019, Governor Fayose said; “I did say before now that majority of the youths that voted for President Buhari in 2015 never

knew who they were voting for because they did not experience him (Buhari) as a Military ruler. Most of them were those that were born in the 80s and they did not witness Buhari’s clueless and draconian government.

“Now that our youths have seen President Buhari and he has top his cluelessness up by going to London to insult them by calling them lazy and uneducated people, they should be prepared to vote against him next year and installed a President that will value and respect them.”

