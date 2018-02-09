The Sun News
I never knew I could dance like Michael Jackson –Darlington  Okeke

Twenty two-year-old dancer, Darlington Okeke, who hails from Anambra State, has a deep love for the late pop legend, Michael Jackson. And as far as entrainment is concerned, his world revolves around the Wacko Jacko.

Every Friday evening at a popular celebrity hangout in Lagos, he is always on hand to entertain guests. And his performance is so apt, you would think the king of pop had actually resurrected.

“I like Michael Jackson so much that I learnt his dance steps at a very tender age. His slow walk, his movement, and just everything about him is powerful. My first contact with him was at age five when I watched his music videos and I developed love for his music. My favourite song from him is ‘Smooth Criminal’,” he confesses.

So how does Darlington feel when he performs Michael Jackson dance steps? Hear him: “I feel I am Michael Jackson. He is so unique. I just don’t believe in Michael Jackson’s dance alone but everything about him.”

According to him, in secondary school, he used to dress up in his mum’s wig, put on glasses and apply make-up and it scared children who always ran away from him screaming ‘come and see Michael Jackson’. 

“I never knew I could dance on stage. A friend of mine invited me to a church programme, saying that I could come along and do my dance moves. I felt the idea was crazy but I went along. After the performance, I taught it was just a normal play until the crowd cheered me up and some children came out to celebrate with me. They started mobbing and calling me Michael Jackson. That was when I knew this Michael Jackson thing is my calling.”

FG pledges commitment to enhancing Ease of Doing Business

— 9th February 2018

Omodele Adigun; Chinyere Anyanwu The Federal Government Thursday restated its commitment to sustaining Nigeria’s  rising profile in Ease of Doing Business index just as it has signed Executive Orders to give preference to Nigerian professionals in job placement and award of contracts. According to Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, who disclosed this yesterday in Agbara, Ogun State,…

  • Reps probe BoI over sale of N40bn equity

    — 9th February 2018

    …As NNPC injects 100m litres of fuel Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja; Adewale Sanyolu House of Representatives, yesterday, resolved to probe the Bank of Industry(BoI) over the sale of equity worth N40billion in Dangote properties and WAMPCO Plc. The House also resolved to set up an ad-hoc committee to undertake the assignment. The ad-hoc committee would  also be…

  • Ericsson unveils 5G platform for operators

    — 9th February 2018

    As part of its effort to evolve distributed cloud offering to optimise applications across multiple sites and improving latency, security, and resilience of 5G-enabled use cases, Ericsson yesterday announced the launch of 5G platform for operators The project is to further expand radio portfolio, and support smooth evolution from 4G to 5G Ericsson finalised its…

  • Boko Haram insurgency, politics of 2019

    — 9th February 2018

    Ismail Omipidan Last Monday’s town hall meeting, which saw stakeholders from the military, government and other security agencies converge on Maiduguri, the Borno State capital to take a look at the fight against Boko Haram insurgency is a clear indication that, as the country prepares for another round of elections next year, the issue is…

  • FG’s renaming of FUNAI after Ekwueme

    — 9th February 2018

    Charles Otu In September 2012, a freelance commentator, Marcus Hobley, in an article in The Guardian of London, while trying to sift through the sometimes troubled relationship between public opinion and its various effects on how policy is made or viewed, noted that views on the use and role of public opinion in forming policy…

