I never knew I could dance like Michael Jackson –Darlington  Okeke

Twenty two-year-old dancer, Darlington Okeke, who hails from Anambra State, has a deep love for the late pop legend, Michael Jackson. And as far as entrainment is concerned, his world revolves around the Wacko Jacko.

Every Friday evening at a popular celebrity hangout in Lagos, he is always on hand to entertain guests. And his performance is so apt, you would think the king of pop had actually resurrected.

“I like Michael Jackson so much that I learnt his dance steps at a very tender age. His slow walk, his movement, and just everything about him is powerful. My first contact with him was at age five when I watched his music videos and I developed love for his music. My favourite song from him is ‘Smooth Criminal’,” he confesses.

So how does Darlington feel when he performs Michael Jackson dance steps? Hear him: “I feel I am Michael Jackson. He is so unique. I just don’t believe in Michael Jackson’s dance alone but everything about him.”

According to him, in secondary school, he used to dress up in his mum’s wig, put on glasses and apply make-up and it scared children who always ran away from him screaming ‘come and see Michael Jackson’.

“I never knew I could dance on stage. A friend of mine invited me to a church programme, saying that I could come along and do my dance moves. I felt the idea was crazy but I went along. After the performance, I taught it was just a normal play until the crowd cheered me up and some children came out to celebrate with me. They started mobbing and calling me Michael Jackson. That was when I knew this Michael Jackson thing is my calling.”