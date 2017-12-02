The Sun News
Latest
2nd December 2017 - I never dumped my lover for Abuja big boy
2nd December 2017 - Do you suffer from commitment phobia?
2nd December 2017 - What I love about Nigerians – Ingo Herbert, German Consul General
2nd December 2017 - Mugabe: The art of building and destroying
2nd December 2017 - ANAMBRA 2017: What went wrong?
2nd December 2017 - The God of the miraculous
2nd December 2017 - Men, it’s time to run for dear life
2nd December 2017 - A’Ibom LG polls: PDP boasts of victory
2nd December 2017 - Delta Assembly passes 2018 budget of N308bn
2nd December 2017 - PDP S’W crisis: Olafeso heads to appeal court
Home / Entertainment / I never dumped my lover for Abuja big boy

I never dumped my lover for Abuja big boy

— 2nd December 2017

Actress turned moviemaker, Salma Aminu is poised to heat up Nollywood soon when her latest movie production effort entitled Traits hits cinemas. In this chat with Entertainer, the actress opens up on growing up, acting and finally clears the air on her relationship among other issues.

Tell us about growing up?

Growing up was interesting. I am from a polygamous home. I remember growing up and how I was told I fell ill as a child and died just  before I was a year old. However, a pastor at a church nearby was called over and he prayed over me and I resurrected. My mum was somewhere else crying and preparing for burial when someone ran to call my mum that I was alive again. She didn’t believe because she thought it was a prank but to her greatest surprise, she came only to see that her daughter had peed on the pastor and was playing with him and that was how my mum who was a staunch Muslim woman got converted to Christianity and the rest is history.

Really?

Yes, I was also told the story of a woman who claimed responsibility for all that. I was in primary school when she came to confess to my mum and asked for forgiveness. And the last time I saw her, I was in the university and my mum showed her to me. She walked up to greet my mum and asked ‘is this Salma. She is all grown up now and she had tears in her eyes.

So your mum converted to christianity. How did your family take it?

Though my dad is still a muslim, I have never been a muslim to the best of my knowledge, but guess what? My dad is the closest to me and I love him so dearly. The religion thing has never been a problem in the family though it’s a polygamous family.

At what age did you discover that you wanted to be an actress and how did you come into Nollywood?

I’ve always loved to act even as a child but I’ve always thought I’ll go for law first  then I can act while I practice.  I came into the industry after a producer discovered me from a fashion show I did in 2008.

What was it like your first time before the camera and how many movies have you shot till date?

I was never nervous, unbelievable right?  I know but that’s the truth. I can’t really count but it’s well over 20 that are out there.

What has been your most challenging role?

Challenging? I used to think it’s Drift Beyond Conscience but right now I can say it’s the project at hand.

Recently there were reports in the papers that you dumped your lover, an actor for an Abuja big boy. What really happened?

Ok, just for the records. I was shocked when I read the reports myself. I am not dating the said Abuja big boy. He is just a friend. He was introduced to me by a friend who told him I could help him out with one or two things so as to achieve his production. We strictly have a business relationship and nothing else.

How did your lover take it. Did it affect your relationship?

It never affected my relationship because I am in a relationship that has a high level of trust. So, whoever is trying so hard to break it by carrying such rumor might have to try harder because it will take a lot more than that to make their plans work. I have never cheated on my boyfriend and never wished evil towards anyone so I am sure no evil plan will work against me.

Tell us about your love life?

My love life is not for public Consumption. I want it quiet.

Can you marry a fellow actor?

Of course, actually that is what I hope for because only an actor can understand his fellow actor.

What project are you currently working on?

Oh my God! I am working on a movie entitled Traits. That iss my next big thing. I am producing and acting in it as well.  Wait did I just say my next big thing? I meant the next big thing because it is not just a big one for me but also for the industry.

Who do you look up to in the industry?

Rita Dominic. She’s a fantastic actor.

Can you act nude? What will it take for you to bare it all for before the cameras?

Nude? I don’t think there are scripts like that anymore. There are better ways to interpret a character without going totally nude.

What has been your happiest moment as an actress?

When I went to the ATM point and a woman gave way for me to make withdrawal because she just watched my movie barely an hour before she met me.

What are your saddest moments?

My saddest moments, when I feel I can do better or when I feel I’m not doing enough.

What is your take on girl child education?

Girl child education is important, in fact it is a necessity. Educating a girl child is like educating the nation. Ladies are builders of homes. If you want to build a nation, start by educating the girl child.

Post Views: 22
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

A’Ibom LG polls: PDP boasts of victory

— 2nd December 2017

FROM: JOE EFFIONG, Uyo The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has claimed victory in today’s local government election in Akwa Ibom State even before polling. The party, in response to the allegation of colluding with the Akwa Ibom State Independent Electoral Commission (AKISIEC) to rig PDP to victory, hit back, saying its accuser, the All Progressives…

  • Delta Assembly passes 2018 budget of N308bn

    — 2nd December 2017

    From PAUL OSUYI, Asaba The Delta State House of Assembly has passed the 2018 Appropriation Bill of N308.9 billion, with an increase of N10 billion against the initial proposal of N298 billion as presented to the House by the state governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa in October. The passage was sequel to the presentation of the…

  • PDP S’W crisis: Olafeso heads to appeal court

    — 2nd December 2017

    Dr. Eddy Olafeso led- faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the South West has gone to the appeal court to assert it is the authentic leadership of the party in the zone, few days to the party’s national convention billed for next Saturday. Mr. Remi Olatubora, counsel to the Olafeso group, who disclosed…

  • Buhari, Osinbajo laud Imo first lady over concern for less privileged 

    — 2nd December 2017

    From GEORGE ONYEJIUWA, OWERRI President Muhammadu Buhari, and his deputy, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, have commended wife of the Imo State governor, Nneoma Nkechi Okorocha, for her love and concern for the less-privileged especially widows in Imo State. President Buhari, who was represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha and…

  • Ekiti 2018: Why I’m preferred as next gov –Olusola

    — 2nd December 2017

    From WOLE BALOGUN, Ado Ekiti  Deputy governor of Ekiti State and 2018 governorship aspirant on the platform of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), Professor Kolapo Olubunmi Olusola, has said that Ekiti people will prefer him to other candidates, as their next governor because they earnestly desire somebody who will continue the good work started by…

Archive

December 2017
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share