I never dumped my lover for Abuja big boy

Actress turned moviemaker, Salma Aminu is poised to heat up Nollywood soon when her latest movie production effort entitled Traits hits cinemas. In this chat with Entertainer, the actress opens up on growing up, acting and finally clears the air on her relationship among other issues.

Tell us about growing up?

Growing up was interesting. I am from a polygamous home. I remember growing up and how I was told I fell ill as a child and died just before I was a year old. However, a pastor at a church nearby was called over and he prayed over me and I resurrected. My mum was somewhere else crying and preparing for burial when someone ran to call my mum that I was alive again. She didn’t believe because she thought it was a prank but to her greatest surprise, she came only to see that her daughter had peed on the pastor and was playing with him and that was how my mum who was a staunch Muslim woman got converted to Christianity and the rest is history.

Really?

Yes, I was also told the story of a woman who claimed responsibility for all that. I was in primary school when she came to confess to my mum and asked for forgiveness. And the last time I saw her, I was in the university and my mum showed her to me. She walked up to greet my mum and asked ‘is this Salma. She is all grown up now and she had tears in her eyes.

So your mum converted to christianity. How did your family take it?

Though my dad is still a muslim, I have never been a muslim to the best of my knowledge, but guess what? My dad is the closest to me and I love him so dearly. The religion thing has never been a problem in the family though it’s a polygamous family.

At what age did you discover that you wanted to be an actress and how did you come into Nollywood?

I’ve always loved to act even as a child but I’ve always thought I’ll go for law first then I can act while I practice. I came into the industry after a producer discovered me from a fashion show I did in 2008.

What was it like your first time before the camera and how many movies have you shot till date?

I was never nervous, unbelievable right? I know but that’s the truth. I can’t really count but it’s well over 20 that are out there.

What has been your most challenging role?

Challenging? I used to think it’s Drift Beyond Conscience but right now I can say it’s the project at hand.

Recently there were reports in the papers that you dumped your lover, an actor for an Abuja big boy. What really happened?

Ok, just for the records. I was shocked when I read the reports myself. I am not dating the said Abuja big boy. He is just a friend. He was introduced to me by a friend who told him I could help him out with one or two things so as to achieve his production. We strictly have a business relationship and nothing else.

How did your lover take it. Did it affect your relationship?

It never affected my relationship because I am in a relationship that has a high level of trust. So, whoever is trying so hard to break it by carrying such rumor might have to try harder because it will take a lot more than that to make their plans work. I have never cheated on my boyfriend and never wished evil towards anyone so I am sure no evil plan will work against me.

Tell us about your love life?

My love life is not for public Consumption. I want it quiet.

Can you marry a fellow actor?

Of course, actually that is what I hope for because only an actor can understand his fellow actor.

What project are you currently working on?

Oh my God! I am working on a movie entitled Traits. That iss my next big thing. I am producing and acting in it as well. Wait did I just say my next big thing? I meant the next big thing because it is not just a big one for me but also for the industry.

Who do you look up to in the industry?

Rita Dominic. She’s a fantastic actor.

Can you act nude? What will it take for you to bare it all for before the cameras?

Nude? I don’t think there are scripts like that anymore. There are better ways to interpret a character without going totally nude.

What has been your happiest moment as an actress?

When I went to the ATM point and a woman gave way for me to make withdrawal because she just watched my movie barely an hour before she met me.

What are your saddest moments?

My saddest moments, when I feel I can do better or when I feel I’m not doing enough.

What is your take on girl child education?

Girl child education is important, in fact it is a necessity. Educating a girl child is like educating the nation. Ladies are builders of homes. If you want to build a nation, start by educating the girl child.