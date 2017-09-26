The Sun News
Latest
26th September 2017 - Ogunbanjo replaces Aig-Imoukhuede as NSE president
26th September 2017 - Arik Air slashes fares on Lagos-Abuja flights
26th September 2017 - CBN, Aviation Ministry open talks to crash interest rate to 9%
26th September 2017 - MPC: Experts predict retention of MPR at 14%
26th September 2017 - NBC receives Nigeria Safety Awards for Excellence
26th September 2017 - NPDC targets 500,000bpd oil production by 2020
26th September 2017 - Labour threatens to shut Kenya Airways’ Nigerian operations  
26th September 2017 - ICAN, FIRS disagree on 10-year pioneer status for new companies 
26th September 2017 - Can rising reserves reset Naira value?
26th September 2017 - e-Commerce tax: Only comity of nations can make it work –Oyedele, Partner, PwC,Tax & Regulatory Services
Home / Cover / National / I never donated funds to any bank –Akpabio

I never donated funds to any bank –Akpabio

— 26th September 2017

Senate Minority Leader, Godswill Akpabio, has dismissed allegations he donated funds to a commercial bank. 

Akpabio dismissed claims by Chief Edet Nkpubre, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress that he was being shielded from probe by Akwa Ibom Governor, Udom Emmanuel, as “baseless, infantile and an attempt to ridicule” him and his successor. 

Reacting to a report credited to Nkpubre, on a purported donation of N1.4 billion, to a commercial bank, former commissioner for Information and Communications in Akpabio’s administration, Elder Aniekan Umanah, described Nkpubre’s allegations as laughable.

Said Umanah: “I was part and parcel of that administration and I also had the privilege of serving in the two administrations. Whatever I say on this matter is verifiable.

“The purported N1.4 billion alleged to have been a donation by the former governor is total falsehood, with no iota of truth whatsoever.

“It was laughable that somebody of Nkpubre’s age could embark on a mischievous call, that the former governor should be investigated, based on a mere allegation, knowing full well that no sane government would donate state funds to a commercial bank, when in real practise, it should be the other way round.

“I know where Nkpubre, former vice chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (South South) is coming from and why he is all out to drag the name of the former governor into the mud. Because he failed to secure the support and endorsement of the former governor, on his ill-fated ambition of becoming the deputy national chairman of the party, at the national convention, he must, therefore, bring Akpabio down at all costs.”

Post Views: 12
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

About author

Uche Atuma

1 Comment

  1. Hinds Peter 26th September 2017 at 1:57 am
    Reply

    The order is that Nigerian police rape Dr Joy Su.Peter Carlos Hinds.Commander.Barbados.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Ogunbanjo replaces Aig-Imoukhuede as NSE president

— 26th September 2017

By Amechi Ogbonna The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) yesterday, announced the emergence of Mr. Abimbola Ogunbanjo, as the new President of National Council of the Exchange. The exchange, in a statement, said that the election of Mr. Ogunbanjo took place at the council’s meeting after its 56th Annual General Meeting in Lagos.  Mr. Ogunbanjo would…

  • Arik Air slashes fares on Lagos-Abuja flights

    — 26th September 2017

    The management of Arik Air says it has reduced flight fares for its Lagos-Abuja routes. In a statement on Monday, the airline also said it has reduced the price of its Lagos to Accra one-way ticket from N51,240 to N43,000. “Arik Air has introduced pocket-friendly fares on the Lagos-Accra and Abuja-Accra routes,” the statement read….

  • CBN, Aviation Ministry open talks to crash interest rate to 9%

    — 26th September 2017

    By Louis Ibah Top officials of the Federal Ministry of Aviation have begun negotiations with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), with a view to getting interest rates on loans for prospective investors in the industry reduced to 9 per cent. Nigeria’s apex bank had left the country’s key interest rate unchanged at 14 per…

  • MPC: Experts predict retention of MPR at 14%

    — 26th September 2017

    By Omodele Adigun As the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) rounds off its meetings today, the first since the country’s exit from recession, analysts are predicting it would retain most of its key rates.  According to Mr. Tope Fasua, an economy analyst, the MPC cannot afford to toy with…

  • NBC receives Nigeria Safety Awards for Excellence

    — 26th September 2017

    By Zika Bobby The Nigerian Bottling Company Limited (NBC) at the weekend in Lagos received the Nigeria Safety Awards for Excellence. In a statement, Legal, Public Affairs and Communications Director of NBC, Sade Morgan, reiterated that at NBC, utmost priority is given to occupational health and safety in all aspects of  operation. “At the core…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share