Hourglass-shaped Nollywood actress, Moyo Lawal, is one movie star that doesn’t mince words when it comes to expressing her feelings. Recently, she decided to go a step further by revealing how much she has missed good sex. When asked to pick one out of a variety of men with different endowments, the curvy TV star was quick to go for a man that can offer her a damn good sex.

Hear her: “It would be really sensible picking a man with money, but I’d rather go for what I lack right now, which is good sex.”

Only few weeks ago, the Tinsel star had revealed that her breasts were unequal but natural. “Yes! My boobs are natural and unequal. One is bigger and higher than the other,” she once disclosed.