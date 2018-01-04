I may end up a cleric – Fayose

Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has said after his foray in politics, he could end up being a Christian cleric who would be a fisher of men for the Lord.

The governor, who stated this at a private event in Lagos during the week, said he had the premonition of becoming a great evangelist with a big ministry.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Idowu Adelusi, in Ado-Ekiti, on Thursday, he quoted the governor as saying, ” I am Peter the rock who presently is a fisher of men for politics, but who God has destined to end up as a fisher of men for God.”

However, Fayose, who is also the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party Governors’ Forum, was silent on whether he would go back to the denomination his late father, Pastor Olufemi Oluwayose, played a prominent role.

His father was a cleric in the Christ Apostolic Church, while he attends the Deeper Life Bible Church.

On his criticisms of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government, Fayose said everything was being done in good faith.

He, however, added that he was available if the All Progressives Congress administration decided to go after him for criticising their obnoxious policies, saying he would refused to be cowed.

“My criticism of President Buhari is not out of hatred, but to lead to making the necessary corrections. When a driver is driving dangerously and you are sitting in the vehicle, you have to call him to order, otherwise, both of you will perish. Buhari has no solution to the problems of this country. He should go back to Daura to look after his cows.

“President Buhari should allow the country to move forward. Age is not on his side and is also not a plus for him. Anybody calling on him to contest again is his enemy and not doing him any good. Moreover, such a call is a great disservice to our country.

” We need a young and dynamic man as the president of this country. Both the PDP and the APC should look for young persons as their presidential candidates for the 2019 elections. I want to be the president of this country because I have all it takes to lead this country,” he stated.

On Buhari’s New Year message, the governor said it was not only empty, “it is very disappointing and was a mere repetition of what he had said in the past.”

On this year’s governorship election in Ekiti State, Fayose expressed the confidence that his party, the PDP, would win convincingly.