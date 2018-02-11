I love jazz right from school – Dr Jide Idris

By CHRISTY ANYANWU

dr. Jide Idris is the Commissioner for Health, Lagos State. He spoke about his favourites recently.

What’s your favourite food?

Anything rice. I love ila asepo, (mixed okro) I like egusi, I like amala, I like pounded yam but I eat it occasionally and I like dodo with rice. I liked beans in secondary school, but after a while I went off. But now I have begun to like it.

Favourite colour?

I like Blue and I like white. Of recent, I wear dark colours.

Favorite car?

I don’t like flashy cars. But I like quality cars. Unfortunately some of them I can’t afford. I like Mercedes, I like some Japanese cars. There are cars I can’t stand, for instance G-Wagon. I have friends who like it but I just don’t like it. The cars have all the gadgets, the comfort you need, but it’s not my choice.

Favourite Music?

I love jazz right from school and up till now. I like RNB too.

Favourite Leader?

In this country, the one I know well is Asiwaju. He is a leader whether people like it or not. He has the attributes of some people they talk about as leaders, like Obafemi Awolowo.

Favourite sports?

Throughout my life in secondary school I was a real sportsman. I played cricket, I played hockey, and I was a competitive squash player. Maybe, that’s why my neck is bent. I used to play squash virtually every day. I played in secondary school, university to national level. I played hockey in secondary school; I played at the state level. I played hockey more, that’s why I’m not soccer friendly. Over time, I had surgery on my neck; I had to stop those active sports. Now, I’m playing golf. But I can’t sit down in one place.

Favourite Holiday

Initially, it was US. Now, I have gone off the US. There are some parts of Africa that are as good as Europe. I intend to explore those places. I have played Golf in Ghana and looking forward to playing it in Rwanda, South Africa.

Favourite Book?

I like reading autobiographies.

Favourite fashion accessory?

Me? I’m not a fashion person. I like nice wrist watches. I have Rolex and others.