Super Eagles forward, Kelechi Iheanacho has reacted to scoring his first Premier League goal for Leicester City.

The 21-year found the back of the net as the Foxes recorded a 4-1 win over West Brom on Saturday, and he has spoken of what the goal means to him, while also adding he wants to score more.

“It’s was a good game, we worked hard and it was a brilliant performance from the team,” Iheanacho told LCFC TV.

“I waited so long for this goal and I’m happy I scored. I look forward to more goals in the next games.”

Iheanacho last scored an EPL goal in the colours of Manchester City on December 26, 2016, against Hull City.”