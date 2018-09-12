– The Sun News
Gov. Abubakar Bello

I have no anointed candidates, says Gov. Bello

— 12th September 2018

NAN

Gov. Abubakar Bello of Niger says he has no anointed candidate for the 2019 general elections, while the state opted for direct primaries in the best interest of stakeholders.

He said that the process would provide level playing ground for those who wished to contest elective positions, stressing that he has no anointed candidates in the state.

Gov. Abubakar Bello via a statement issued on Wednesday in Minna by his Chief Press Secretary, Mallam Jibrin Ndace, said direct primaries was in line with the All Progressives Congress (APC) guidelines.

“APC guidelines allows for direct, indirect or consensus in primaries elections.

“However, in the State Executive Council (SEC) of the party, we resolved to adopt direct primaries for all elective offices.

“This collective decision was to ensure fairness, level playing ground and to give all party members sense of belonging.

“I have consistently made my stand known on the forthcoming primary elections and indeed the general elections in 2019, that I have no anointed candidate for any elective office.

“My position has not changed. I believe that power belongs to Almighty God and he gives it to whoever he wishes at any time,” he said.

The governor, who said that he remained committed to resolution on direct primaries, distanced himself from any rumour being peddled that he had an anointed candidate in the forthcoming primary elections.

He urged party members, aspirants and other stakeholders to see the adoption of direct primaries as capable of deepening democracy in the state.

NAN Gov. Abubakar Bello of Niger says he has no anointed candidate for the 2019 general elections, while the state opted for direct primaries in the best interest of stakeholders. He said that the process would provide level playing ground for those who wished to contest elective positions, stressing that he has no anointed candidates…

